Cerebras and G42 Unveil World's Largest Supercomputer for AI Training with 4 exaFLOPs to Fuel a New Era of Innovation

News provided by

G42

20 Jul, 2023, 18:09 ET

Launching today with its first of nine interconnected AI supercomputers, the Condor Galaxy system will reach a combined AI training capacity of 36 exaFLOPs

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cerebras Systems, the pioneer in accelerating generative AI, and G42, the UAE-based technology holding group, today announced Condor Galaxy, a network of nine interconnected supercomputers, offering a new approach to AI compute that promises to significantly reduce AI model training time. The first AI supercomputer on this network, Condor Galaxy 1 (CG-1), has 4 exaFLOPs and 54 million cores. Cerebras and G42 are planning to deploy two more such supercomputers, CG-2 and CG-3, in the U.S. in early 2024. With a planned capacity of 36 exaFLOPs in total, this unprecedented supercomputing network will revolutionize the advancement of AI globally.

About Cerebras Systems

Cerebras Systems is a team of pioneering computer architects, computer scientists, deep learning researchers, and engineers of all types. We have come together to build a new class of computer system, designed for the singular purpose of accelerating generative AI work. Our flagship product, the CS-2 system, powered by the world's largest and fastest AI processor, makes training large models simple and easy, by avoiding the complexity of distributed computing. Cerebras solutions are available in the cloud, through the Cerebras AI Model Studio or on premises. For further information, visit https://www.cerebras.net.

About G42
G42 is a global leader in creating visionary artificial intelligence capabilities for a better tomorrow. Born in Abu Dhabi and operating around the world, G42 champions AI as a powerful force for good. Its people are constantly reimagining what technology can do, applying advanced thinking and innovation to accelerate progress and tackle society's most pressing problems. G42 is driving change in the region and beyond, joining forces with nations, corporations, and individuals to create the infrastructure for tomorrow's world. From molecular biology to space exploration and everything in between, G42 realizes exponential possibilities, today.

