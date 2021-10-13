Cerebro Capital Bolsters Leadership Team with Two Executive Hires

Commercial Loan Marketplace, Cerebro Capital makes two executive hires to support growth Tweet this

"As our team worked hard to become a best-in-class, tech-forward marketplace for corporate borrowing, our need for best-in-class, tech driven leaders became greater and greater,'' explained Founder and CEO Matt Bjonerud. "After a careful search we're thrilled to welcome industry veterans as esteemed as Chris and Michele to join our team. Their financial acumen and experience growing businesses is welcomed and a strong cultural fit for our growing organization."

Chris Dalo joins Cerebro as the organization's first Executive Vice President. In his role, Chris is responsible for leading revenue growth both tactically and strategically. He has over 30 years of experience building, growing and leading commercial lending businesses at banks, non-banks, and fintechs both in the US and internationally. Chris began his career at GE and GE Capital before moving to Standard Chartered Bank where he oversaw all credit functions for several countries and thousands of business development originators and lastly, was on the leadership team of a direct non-bank lender. He is a graduate of the University of Massachusetts at Amherst with Bachelor's and Master's Degrees in Industrial Engineering and Operations Research.

Michele Hsu joins Cerebro as the organization's new Vice President of Marketing. In her role, Michele is responsible for strategic growth marketing. Michele brings over 30-years of experience as a hands-on marketing leader for highly competitive businesses. With a deep background in database and business analysis, Michele has developed growth strategies for multiple companies in the financial sector. As Chief Marketing Officer for a specialty financial services company, Hsu also led marketing positioning initiatives, branding, and campaigns across all channels including digital, social media, and traditional media. Hsu holds a Master's of Business Administration in Marketing from Bentley University.

In addition to revolutionizing corporate loan search, Cerebro has built out a niche as a thought leader on non-bank lending. The firm has created a one-of-a-kind quarterly survey of non-bank lenders to better understand the non-banking lending market. As a companion survey to the Federal Reserve's Senior Loan Officer survey, Cerebro's report illustrates the perspectives of private credit lenders, also known as alternative lenders, in middle-market commercial and industrial loans.

About Cerebro Capital: Powered by over 1,500 commercial bank and non-bank lending institutions, Cerebro Capital ("Cerebro") is a data-driven marketplace purposefully designed to democratize access to credit markets by connecting corporate borrowers and lenders to find and close corporate loans ranging from $2 million to $100 million. Working with finance and technology experts, Cerebro has created a holistic corporate loan management solution designed to revolutionize the way borrowers, lenders, intermediaries, and stakeholders manage corporate debt. To learn more about Cerebro, please visit, https://www.cerebrocapital.com/.

