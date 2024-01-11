CerebrumX and HD Fleet Unite to Improve Driver Safety With Real-time Embedded Vehicle Data

News provided by

CerebrumX Labs Inc.

11 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

CerebrumX and HD Fleet tackles driver safety by integrating GPS tracking and video monitoring solutions using dashcams with embedded vehicle data, to deliver more comprehensive driver and vehicle insights

NOVI, Mich., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CerebrumX Labs Inc. (CerebrumX), an AI-driven automotive data platform company, is thrilled to announce its partnership with HD Fleet, a leading provider of GPS fleet management solutions. This partnership marks a significant milestone for both HD Fleet and CerebrumX, as they continue to pave the way in the fleet management industry. 

CerebrumX's innovative technology utilizes built-in GPS systems in vehicles to gather extensive real-time diagnostic information, providing clients with a new level of data and insights. This combined with HD Fleet's dashcams will give fleet managers a more comprehensive and accurate view of their fleet's activities.

The joint solution will take advantage of CerebrumX ADLP (Augmented Deep Learning Platform) to gain access to additional safety parameters collected within the vehicle, but often lost in transmission, beyond traditional risk factors. As a result, enabling HD Fleet to consider distracted driving, ADAS, ABS, seatbelt reminders and crash notifications, while delivering safety and driver reports to fleets for maximized vigilance and minimized risk.

"We are excited to join forces with CerebrumX and combine our expertise enhance fleet management and provide our clients with the best possible service," said Scott McCurdy, CEO of HD Fleet. "Partnering with CerebrumX is a major step towards achieving that goal and we are excited to see the positive impact it will have on our clients' operations."

"By integrating our AI-driven data platform with HD Fleet's advanced dashcams and GPS tracking cameras, we are placing the power of real-time embedded vehicle insights and safety at the forefront of our industry," said Sandip Ranjhan, CEO at CerebrumX. "Together, we look forward to a future where fleets operate with heightened safety and efficiency."

HD Fleet's high-end dashcams offer real-time video monitoring, promoting responsible driving and swift incident response. CerebrumX complements this with live location tracking, vehicle performance, driver behavioral profiles, and crash forensics all conveniently packaged into a single, seamless installation, HD Fleet and CerebrumX bring forth a unique solution for fleet managers to optimize the operations and prioritize the safety of their drivers.

For more information regarding fleet management solutions, please contact: [email protected]

About CerebrumX Labs Inc.

CerebrumX (https://cerebrumx.ai ) works with the Top Automotive OEMs in North America to deliver expert insights to optimize operations, improve driver safety and drive key decisions for Automotive Mobility Businesses. Industry's first ubiquitous Automotive AI platform is utilized across the Edge and Core Network by our partners including OEMs, Insurers, Fleet Companies and Smart Cities/Municipalities. CerebrumX's Augmented Deep Learning Platform (ADLP) securely collects and consolidates consented data from our partners and other third-party apps and devices to enable the activation of connected vehicle data that has previously been under-utilized to any significant level due to the absence of an integrated Automotive Ecosystem. CerebrumX is headquartered in Novi, MI, USA, with offices across NA, EMEA and APAC.

About HD Fleet

HD Fleet provides dashcams for fleet safety and management. Our AI cameras can detect distracted driving, exonerate your drivers from accident fault with video evidence, reduce insurance premiums, and lower overall fleet costs in addition to GPS location reporting. For more information on HD Fleet and their services, please visit https://hdfleet.com or call them directly at (833) 433-5338.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1973302/Cerebrumx_Logo.jpg

SOURCE CerebrumX Labs Inc.

Also from this source

One Step GPS and CerebrumX Embedded Vehicle Data Platform Collaborate to Advance Fleet Visibility

One Step GPS and CerebrumX Embedded Vehicle Data Platform Collaborate to Advance Fleet Visibility

CerebrumX Labs Inc. (CerebrumX), an AI-driven automotive data platform company, announces a strategic partnership with One Step GPS, a leading...
CerebrumX and Guidepoint Systems Join Forces to Leverage Embedded Vehicle Data for Fleets and Dealership Lot Management

CerebrumX and Guidepoint Systems Join Forces to Leverage Embedded Vehicle Data for Fleets and Dealership Lot Management

CerebrumX Labs Inc. (CerebrumX), an AI-driven automotive data platform company, announced a strategic collaboration with Guidepoint Systems, a global ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Multimedia & Internet

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.