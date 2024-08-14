CerebrumX and Onward Fleet Solutions Collaboration Brings Practical AI to Fleet-Embedded Telematics

Platform's real-time fleet tracking to help fleet operators and OEMs alike enhance safety, increase operational efficiency and optimize total cost of ownership

NOVI, Mich., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CerebrumX Labs Inc., a pioneer in AI-driven automotive data solutions, has collaborated with Onward Fleet Solutions, a leading fleet solutions provider, to enhance fleet tracking and management through embedded data-driven analytics. Through this innovative partnership, Onward's fleet customers gain customized solutions that offer actionable insights into connected vehicle health, driver efficiency and overall fleet performance.

The integration of CerebrumX's innovative embedded data platform with the comprehensive Onward Fleet Solutions platform marks a significant advancement in fleet management and operational insights. By providing access to real-time data and robust reporting, Onward Fleet Solutions is continuing its track record of helping fleets improve operational efficiency, enhance cost savings and bolster driver safety — initiatives all the more critical in the connected vehicle era.

Live fleet tracking by CerebrumX's Augmented Deep Learning Platform (ADLP) ensures that the precise location of vehicles is always accessible, while trip history analysis provides valuable insights into driver behavior and vehicle usage patterns. Customized reports generated from this data enable strategic decisions, leading to improved driver safety protocols, optimized vehicle health, and effective fuel management. CerebrumX also extends its connected experience to non-connected vehicles by providing data-driven insights via aftermarket adjunct devices, creating uniformity across the industry.

"Customized Fleet tracking is a critical aspect of fleet management, and our collaboration with Onward Fleet Solutions underscores this importance," Sandip Ranjhan, CEO at CerebrumX. "Connected vehicle data provided by ADLP will enable Onward Fleet Solutions to obtain accurate tracking information leading to improved route planning, reduced idle time, and better EV adoption strategies."

"Advancements such as artificial intelligence have the potential to transform how fleets think about driver safety, efficiency and the total cost of ownership," said Tim Denny, Onward Fleet Solutions founder and CEO. "This partnership makes AI-driven insights accessible to fleet managers everywhere, helping them go 'Onward' in a rapidly changing fleet landscape."

The integration of AI in connected vehicle data analytics by CerebrumX's ADLP is a significant leap toward the future of sustainable transportation by ensuring that Electric Vehicles (EVs) and connected vehicles are reliable and efficient. ADLP processes vast amounts of data generated by these vehicles, providing insights into asset performance, energy consumption and maintenance needs. By optimizing charging schedules based on usage patterns to improve battery life and efficiency, this contributes to a more sustainable transportation ecosystem, optimizing EV performance and supporting the transition to a greener future.

About CerebrumX Labs Inc.

CerebrumX (https://cerebrumx.ai) works with the Top Automotive OEMs in North America to deliver expert insights to optimize operations, improve driver safety and drive key decisions for Automotive Mobility Businesses. Industry's first ubiquitous Automotive AI platform is utilized across the Edge and Core Network by our partners including OEMs, Insurers, Fleet Companies and Smart Cities/Municipalities. CerebrumX's Augmented Deep Learning Platform (ADLP) securely collects and consolidates consented data from our partners and other third-party apps and devices to enable the activation of connected vehicle data that has previously been under-utilized to any significant level due to the absence of an integrated Automotive Ecosystem. CerebrumX is headquartered in Novi, MI, USA, with offices across NA, EMEA and APAC.

About Onward Fleet Solutions

Onward Fleet Solutions is the trusted partner for fleets driven to go 'Onward.' The company was founded by Tim Denny, an entrepreneur and former fleet manager who has experienced both the potential and shortcomings of fleet management firsthand. Rather than settle for status quo, he sought out to find a better way. Today, Onward is home to experienced fleet optimizers, "best in class" industry partners and customers ready to maximize their fleet's potential by leveraging end-to-end fleet solutions that include acquisition and remarketing, program management, compliance, fuel management, GPS and telematics, maintenance and fleet consulting. The company serves its growing customer base from its national headquarters in Edmond, Oklahoma.

