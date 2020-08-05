CerebrumX Launched - Buckling Up the Car Data Monetization Ecosystem for the Exciting Ride Ahead

PRINCETON, N.J., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CerebrumX, Data AI for the world in motion, today announced the formal launch of its operations in Princeton, NJ, USA, focusing on the Automotive Data Management Platform. CerebrumX creates and orchestrates an eco-system of end-users, OEMs and Data Consumers in the verticals like Media, Insurance, Retail, Fleet and Smart Cities/Municipalities. CerebrumX is centered around its API-first approach, tailored to provide focused solutions to data consumers in specific verticals while being keenly focused on the data privacy and consent management aspects from the end-user and OEMs PoV.

Tapping into the almost unexplored USD 100B automotive data market by 2025, CerebrumX utilizes its cutting-edge Augmented Data Learning Platform (ADLP) to provide near real-time and batch processing of car data for solutions that require data-meshing from various sources, including the Automotive OEM cloud. This approach provides an enriched data set and insights specific to verticals like Media, Insurance and Fleet, which enhances the reach and monetization potential for the Data Management Platforms (DMPs) and consumer brands. With connectivity inside the car fast becoming affordable and almost a hygiene, CerebrumX seeks to ride this wave of rich data and connectivity penetration in automobiles. With close to 100M connected vehicles on the road and growing at a CAGR of 28%, coupled with the penetration of after-market connectivity solutions like OBD-II Telematic devices, the connected car business is ripe for disruption provided by CerebrumX.

CerebrumX is headquartered out of Princeton, NJ, USA, with sales and development offices across North Americas, EMEA and APAC. The insights collected through the global OEM and vertical partners is key to enhancing the reach and depth of the use-cases for data monetization. CerebrumX is co-founded by four industry veterans coming from Automotive, IOT, Data analytics and Telecommunications domains. Sandip Ranjhan (Chief Executive Officer) has close to 28 years of industry experience spanning Automotive and Telecommunications Domains. Sumit Chauhan (Chief Operating Officer) comes with 23 years of rich experience in verticals like Automotive, Telecommunications and IOT Applications. Amit Gupta (Chief Product Officer) has worked in the data platform domain across verticals for most of his 22 years career. Kapil Arora (Chief Sales Officer) has been working in the automotive sales for most of his 23-year career and leads the global trials.

CerebrumX will soon be coming out with other exciting announcements regarding key partnerships.

About CerebrumX

CerebrumX ( www.cerebrumx.ai ), headquartered in Princeton, NJ, USA, and with offices across NA, EMEA and APAC, provides a ubiquitous ecosystem to our partners (OEMs, Media, Insurers, Fleet Companies, Smart Cities/Municipalities, etc.) to enable the monetization of connected car data that is as yet un-utilized to any significant level due to the absence to the right Automotive Ecosystem.

Related Images

cerebrumx.png

CerebrumX

Related Links

Company Website

SOURCE CerebrumX