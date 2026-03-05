Cerecin Announces TEDx Talk by CEO Dr. Charles Stacey is Now Available Online

Titled "The Potential of Fasting and Diet in the Future of Medicine"

Highlighting the Potential of Ketones - from Fasting, the Ketogenic diet and Pharmaceuticals - to Address Neurological Disease and Improve Brain Health

DENVER, Colo., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cerecin Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing metabolic drugs for neurological disorders, today announced that Dr. Charles Stacey, Chief Executive Officer of Cerecin, delivered a TEDx talk at TEDxNTU Singapore in October 2025, and the talk is now available to view online.

Dr. Stacey's TEDx talk explores the frontier science of brain energy metabolism, how the brain's high demand for fuel and its vulnerability to energy deficits may contribute to neurological disease, and how ketones, produced during fasting and ketosis, represent an alternative energy source with potential benefit in conditions such as Alzheimer's disease and epilepsy.

The TEDx talk, "The Potential of Fasting and Diet in the Future of Medicine," by Dr. Charles Stacey (TEDxNTU, October 2025) is now available to view online: https://youtu.be/I9ssEspwCFk?si=Wv4TeAw2gbxtVSJU

In the talk, Dr. Stacey describes how the brain, despite representing only ~2% of body weight, consumes up to ~20% of the body's energy, and how imaging and clinical research show that impaired glucose metabolism may be an early and important feature of neurodegenerative and neurological disorders. He explains that when glucose availability declines, the body can shift to producing ketone bodies, derived from fat, which can cross into the brain and be converted into energy, a highly conserved biological pathway.

"If a failing brain is, at its core, an under-fuelled brain, then perhaps the solution is to give it more energy—not by simply adding more glucose, but by restoring brain bioenergetics," said Dr. Charles Stacey, CEO of Cerecin. "This TEDx talk is about the potential of ketones—the physiological emergency fuel the brain—and how translating the biology of fasting into precision pharmacology is opening a new frontier in brain health."

Dr. Stacey also highlights historical and medical observations linking fasting and ketogenic states to seizure control, including early clinical reports that inspired the modern ketogenic diet, and describes how biotech companies at the forefront of modern neuroscience, such as Cerecin, are working to create oral, controlled, and sustainable medicines that deliver the metabolic benefits of ketosis without the burden of strict dietary intervention.

Cerecin is developing a pipeline of neurometabolic assets that target brain energy metabolism. CER-0001 (tricaprilin) and CER-081 are first-in-class ketogenic drug candidates. CER-0001 is in late-stage development for Alzheimer's disease and is also being advanced for rare pediatric epilepsies also known as Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathies (DEEs). Cerecin is also developing CER-022, an investigational radiolabelled tracer for positron emission tomography (PET) imaging of ketone metabolism.

"Cerecin is at the forefront of a growing field in neuroscience that focuses on energy as a foundational driver of brain function," said Samuel Henderson, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of Cerecin. Dr. Henderson, who has more than 20 years of experience in neurodegenerative disease research and a PhD in molecular genetics and cell biology from the University of Chicago, leads Cerecin's scientific strategy in neurometabolism and metabolic therapeutics "We are pleased to support Dr. Stacey's effort to share a science-based perspective on ketones, fasting biology, and the potential to develop metabolic therapies that may help address major unmet needs in neurological disease."

Disclaimer

The TEDx talk reflects Dr. Charles Stacey's personal views and perspectives shared in a public forum and does not necessarily represent the views, positions, or strategies of Cerecin. References to scientific concepts are provided for general educational discussion and should not be interpreted as medical advice or as claims regarding the safety or efficacy of any investigational product.

About TEDx

In the spirit of ideas worth spreading, TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. At a TEDx event, TED Talks video and live speakers combine to spark deep discussion and connection. These local, self-organized events are branded TEDx, where **x = independently organized TED.

TEDxNTU 2025, hosted by Nanyang Technological University in Singapore, is one of the region's flagship TEDx events and draws a live audience of several thousand attendees from academia, industry, and the public.

About Cerecin

Cerecin is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of drugs to improve brain health. Cerecin's product development program leverages its extensive experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of ketosis. Cerecin is led by an expert executive management team with strong global expertise in central nervous system drug development and supported by two partners, Nestlé and Wilmar, one of the world's leading manufacturers and traders of fatty acids and lipids. Bringing together the deep industry expertise of its leadership team and a highly differentiated portfolio, Cerecin is growing its global presence to serve the brain health needs of patients and people across the world.

