Cerecor to Acquire Aevi Genomic Medicine

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. ("Aevi") (Nasdaq: GNMX) today announced that it entered into a definitive merger agreement with Cerecor, Inc. ("Cerecor") (Nasdaq: CERC) pursuant to which Aevi will merge with a wholly owned subsidiary of Cerecor in an all-stock transaction (the "Merger") valued at approximately $16.1 million at closing, plus contingent value rights, or CVRs, for up to an additional $6.5 million in subsequent milestone payments on clinical or regulatory successes, or both. Following closing, the combined bio-pharmaceutical company will continue to be focused on pediatric orphan diseases and operate under the name Cerecor. Michael F. Cola will become Chief Executive Officer and Garry Neil will become Chief Medical Officer, of the combined company.

Deal Components

Cerecor will acquire all outstanding shares of Aevi stock at an aggregate purchase price of $16.1 million less an amount by which Aevi's net assets at closing are less than negative $1.3 million , but in no event will such adjustment be more than $500,000 . The per share price will be based on the number of Aevi shares outstanding immediately prior to closing, including the shares of Aevi stock to be issued to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Foundation upon conversion of its outstanding secured promissory note and to AstraZeneca in connection with the exercise by Aevi of its license option for MEDI2338, which, is anticipated to result in an approximate per share value of $0.134 to Aevi stockholders, assuming the maximum net asset related adjustment.

Benefits of the Transaction

Value creation through pipeline assets: The integration of Aevi's pipeline programs should enhance the Cerecor pipeline and broaden an already rich set of near-term inflection points for Cerecor's rare disease portfolio, which includes the CERC-800s. Aevi's clinical-stage programs have the potential to benefit a variety of patient populations with significant unmet needs. Additionally, one or more of Aevi's programs may have the potential to be eligible for a Priority Review Voucher (PRV) granted by the FDA associated with Rare Pediatric Disease (RPD) Designation. FDA will award priority review vouchers to sponsors of rare pediatric disease product applications that meet certain criteria. Under this program, a sponsor who receives an approval for a drug or biologic for a "rare pediatric disease" (RPD) may qualify for a voucher that can be redeemed to receive a priority review of a subsequent marketing application for a different product.

AEVI-006 is an mTORC1/2 inhibitor (a class of drugs that inhibit the m ammalian t arget o f r apamy c in) targeted towards Complex Lymphatic Malformations (LM). LM patients often have activating mutations along the PI3K/AKT/mTOR pathway and sirolimus is an mTORC1 inhibitor that has demonstrated clinical utility in LM. AEVI-006 has the potential to improve on both the safety and efficacy of mTOR inhibition in LM. Cerecor seeks to initiate a Phase 1b /2a proof-of-concept study of AEVI-006 in LM patients in 2020.

AEVI-002 is an anti-LIGHT ( L ymphotoxin-like, exhibits I nducible expression, and competes with HSV G lycoprotein D for H VEM, a receptor expressed by T lymphocytes (part of the Tumor Necrosis Super Family 14)), fully-human, monoclonal antibody being developed as a treatment for Pediatric Crohn's Disease. AEVI-002 is currently in a Phase I study in adult Crohn's patients and has recently dosed the first patient. Cerecor anticipates initial data in the first half of 2020.

About the Transaction

The boards of directors of both Aevi and Cerecor have approved the proposed transaction. The consummation of the Merger is subject to customary closing conditions, including the stockholders of Aevi approving the Merger and the Securities and Exchange Commission declaring effective the registration statement on which the shares of Cerecor common stock issued in the merger will be registered. The merger is expected to close during the first quarter of 2020.

Wedbush PacGrow is acting as the exclusive strategic advisor to Aevi and Pepper Hamilton LLP is serving as its legal counsel. Wyrick Robbins Yates & Ponton LLP is serving as Cerecor's legal counsel.

About Aevi:

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. is dedicated to unlocking the potential of genomic medicine to translate genetic discoveries into novel therapies. Driven by a commitment to patients with pediatric onset life-altering diseases, Aevi's research and development efforts include working with the Center for Applied Genomics (CAG) at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia to leverage novel genetic discoveries to progress its genomic medicine strategy.

About Cerecor:

Cerecor is a biopharmaceutical company focused on becoming a leader in development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases and neurological conditions. Cerecor is building a robust pipeline of innovative therapies in orphan diseases and neurology. Cerecor's pediatric rare disease pipeline is led by CERC-801, CERC-802 and CERC-803 ("CERC-800 programs"), which are therapies for inborn errors of metabolism, specifically disorders known as Congenital Disorders of Glycosylation. The FDA granted Rare Pediatric Disease Designation and Orphan Drug Designation ("ODD") to all three CERC-800 compounds, thus qualifying Cerecor to receive a Priority Review Voucher ("PRV") upon approval of a new drug application ("NDA"). The PRV may be sold or transferred an unlimited number of times. Cerecor plans to leverage the 505(b)(2) NDA pathway for all three compounds to accelerate development and approval. Cerecor is also developing one other preclinical pediatric orphan rare disease compound, CERC-913, for the treatment of mitochondrial DNA Depletion Syndrome. Cerecor's neurology pipeline is led by CERC-301, a Glutamate NR2B selective, NMDA Receptor antagonist, which Cerecor is currently exploring as a novel treatment for orthostatic hypotension. Cerecor is also developing CERC-406, a CNS-targeted COMT inhibitor for Parkinson's Disease. Cerecor also has one marketed product, Millipred®, an oral prednisolone indicated across a wide variety of inflammatory conditions and indications.

