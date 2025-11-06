CereCore Joins Oracle Partner Program

As an Oracle partner, CereCore will leverage Oracle technologies to drive customer success

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CereCore®, a leading provider of healthcare IT services, today announced it has joined Oracle's enhanced partner program. For more than 40 years, Oracle has been working closely with partners to help drive joint customer success and business momentum. By joining Oracle's partner program, CereCore has the opportunity to enhance Oracle-related knowledge in delivering specialized support, application management, optimization, and IT infrastructure services to healthcare organizations using Oracle Health platforms.

"Healthcare organizations invested in Oracle Health seek partners who understand both the technology and clinical operations," said Curtis Watkins, President and Chief Executive Officer of CereCore. "We've long supported Cerner, now Oracle Health, clients, and our designation as an Oracle partner formalizes our commitment to delivering high-quality specialized services that support and optimize these platforms for long-term success."

Supporting Healthcare Organizations Into the AI-Powered Future

By becoming an Oracle partner, CereCore has opportunities to achieve Oracle designations and validate its skills and capabilities around specific products. This comes as Oracle Health introduces its next generation electronic health record (EHR) with AI-powered capabilities poised to transform clinical workflows.

To fully leverage these innovations, healthcare organizations should examine their current technology environments—for data quality, workflow standardization, and a solid technical foundation.

"Optimizing current operations while planning for future capabilities requires a dual focus," says Richard Barrett, Senior Director of Oracle Health Services at CereCore. "IT teams are already stretched thin managing day-to-day demands."

CereCore's tailored services help organizations manage this balance, maintaining high-performing IT operations while preparing for tomorrow's advancements.

Comprehensive Health IT Services

CereCore's model focuses on relieving IT burdens and extending capacity with consistent teams who understand each organization's configurations and workflows, enabling a shift from vendor management to transformation. As an Oracle partner, CereCore will enhance its Oracle Health service capabilities, including:

24/7/365 Clinical and Technical Support – Dedicated IT and clinical teams with consistent contacts and institutional knowledge.

Infrastructure and Network Services – System migrations, infrastructure modernization, asset management, network and endpoint management (NOC), and technical support.

Optimization Services – Performance tuning, workflow standardization, data quality improvement, and interface integration.

Application Managed Services – System management, upgrades, and maintenance that reduce internal burden and exceed standard vendor scope.

IT Consulting – Advisory services spanning optimization, AI readiness, cybersecurity and innovation adoption.

Staff Augmentation and Fractional Leadership – Specialized talent to support constrained IT teams during transformation.

"Healthcare IT teams face immense pressure: maintain systems, prepare for AI, optimize workflow to lighten cognitive burden for providers, prepare for AI, ensure cybersecurity, and stay compliant—all with limited budgets," said Chris Wickersham, AVP at CereCore. "Our highly trained support teams understand the clinical impact of technical issues and focus on accurate resolution from the first call through second and third level incident lifecycle."

By joining Oracle's enhanced partner program, CereCore has opportunities to achieve Oracle Expertise, which can help validate its skills and capabilities around specific products, services, industries, and geographies. Partners achieve Oracle Expertise by meeting a series of qualifiers that underscore the potential impact to customer success. CereCore looks forward to taking advantage of these exclusive benefits to help further differentiate its offerings in the marketplace.

About CereCore

CereCore® provides IT services that make it easier for hospitals and healthcare systems to focus on supporting hospital operations and transforming healthcare through technology. We partner with clients to extend their team through comprehensive IT staffing and application support, technical professional and managed services, IT advisory services, and EHR consulting, because we know firsthand the power that integrated technology has on patient care and communities.

About Oracle's Partner Program

Oracle's partner program helps Oracle and its partners drive joint customer success and business momentum. The newly enhanced program provides partners with choice and flexibility, offering several program pathways and a robust range of foundational benefits spanning training and enablement, go-to-market collaboration, technical accelerators, and success support. To learn more, visit https://www.oracle.com/partner/.

