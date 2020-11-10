CereHealth's Novel SPECT-Analysis Approach to Reveal Brain Abnormalities Validated in Exploration of Medicine Special Issue

DENVER, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CereHealth Corporation's unique approach to analyzing single photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) imaging to reveal brain perfusion abnormalities in neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's was validated in a manuscript "Going Against the Norm: Validation of a Novel Alternative to Brain SPECT Normative Datasets" that was recently published in Exploration of Medicine. Historically, quantification has been dependent on comparisons to groups of healthy individuals, but the manuscript instead explored comparisons to a population template, derived from more than 2,000 clinical patient scans in CereHealth's database. Validation by three testing methods demonstrated that the population template was noninferior to a group of 90 controls despite inclusion of abnormal scans.

CereHealth's Senior Medical Imaging Engineer Lindsay Quandt, MS, MBA was the lead author of the published manuscript, which was co-authored by Cyrus Raji, MD, PhD of the Mallinckrodt Institute of Radiology at Washington University in St. Louis.

The SPECT approach was first developed for CereHealth's FDA-cleared CereMetrix® software that uses the population template to measure perfusion levels in SPECT scans. This method is unique to CereHealth's software application and relies on the company's proprietary, dynamic database. Defense of their methodology was an integral component of their FDA 510(k) filing and subsequent clearance of the software under the agency's medical device guidelines in 2018.

"Encouraged by our successful discussions with the FDA, our objective in the manuscript was to share CereHealth's novel methods with the broader scientific and medical communities to demonstrate the capabilities and performance of our CereMetrix® platform," said John Kelley, CEO of CereHealth Corporation.

The article is available through Exploration of Medicine, a peer-reviewed, open access online journal promoting articles that provide substantial and novel insights into medicine. Its special issue, guest edited by Dr. Rhoda Au of Boston University, sought papers that featured technological advances that help fill the gaps in fully characterizing Alzheimer's Disease across the entire life course path. The journal encourages originality, well-designed experiments, and rigorous data in its content and performed an in-depth review during its selection of the paper.

A complete copy of the manuscript may be accessed at A New Frontier for Medicine

About CereHealth Corporation

CereHealth is a data analytics technology company that provides Medical Analytics as a Service, enabling medical providers, research scientists and others serving the healthcare community to quickly make more-informed decisions regarding patient-specific treatments to improve outcomes and patients' quality of life.

CereHealth's browser-based platforms offer enhanced insights not previously available and were developed with future artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities in mind. Drawing on a growing database these insights can enable greater diagnosis and treatment accuracy, thereby improving patient outcomes and reducing healthcare costs.

