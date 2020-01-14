Ceremonial Groundbreaking Kicks Off Construction Of Sunpin Solar's 98 MW Titan Solar 1 Project

Located on a 569-acre land between the beautiful Salton Sea and Anza Borrego Desert State Park, Titan Solar 1 Project will be comprised of over 260,000 panels and will generate over 218,000 MWhs of renewable energy each year, which is enough to power over 26,900 homes annually. The project is anticipated to be operational in Q4 2020.

In attendance for the ceremony were District Representative from State Senator Ben Hueso Office John Garcia, Field Representative from Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia Office Iveth Diaz, Imperial County Supervisor Ray Castillo, Deputy CEO Esperanza Colio Warren, Director of Planning & Development Services Jim Minnick, Director of Public Works John Gay, Director of Workforce & Economic Development Office Priscilla Avendano López, Imperial Irrigation District Board Directors Alex Cardenas and James C. Hanks, Morgan Stanley Executive Director Ali Yazdi, Climate Action Campaign Climate Justice Advocate Jose Trinidad Castaneda and CNBM Triumph Science & Technology Group Co. CFO and VP Mr. Tang Liwei and many other esteemed guests.

"At Sunpin Solar, we care deeply about our communities and environment. Titan Solar 1 is another project we will work closely with Imperial County and IID on. We are committed to providing our best expertise to build this project and more in the future," said Tom Li, CEO and President of Sunpin Solar.

"I am super excited about this project," said Director Cardenas from Imperial Irrigation District. "Sunpin is actually providing the gold standard when it comes to this type of project. As a public utility, it is our job to do our part to make a difference at home and for the greater good."

"We have been in solar development since 2012. Of all the projects that have been built since then, this project is one of the most beneficial to the County of Imperial. I want to thank Sunpin for choosing the Valley," commented Imperial County Supervisor Ray Castillo.

Titan Solar 1 Project is interconnected to the grid of Imperial Irrigation District and has a greenhouse gas (GHG) equivalency of offsetting over 154,300 tons of CO2 emissions each year. Titan Solar 1 project will create over 400 green jobs during peak construction.

A signing ceremony followed unveiling the next large solar project Sunpin Solar will build with its partner CNBM – a 120+ MW solar project in California.

Sunpin Solar also announced its recent certification as a Green Business by the City of Irvine Green Business Program as part of the California Green Business Network. This recognition signifies that we are conducting our business using strategies aimed at improving employee wellness and productivity, energy savings, water efficiency, resource stewardship and reducing CO2 emissions.

About Sunpin Solar

Established in 2012 and ranked as a 2018 Top 5 Solar Developer and 2019 Top 3 Solar Developer in the United States by Solar Power World, Sunpin Solar is a leading solar energy development company that acquires, develops and finances utility-scale solar projects in the US. Headquartered in Irvine California, Sunpin Solar provides solar energy project development expertise with regional offices and personnel in Illinois, Massachusetts, Ohio, New York, Texas, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. Sunpin Solar has established prosperous relationships with corporate energy buyers, landowners, housing authorities, municipalities, electric utilities and financiers. To learn more, visit sunpinsolar.us and follow the company on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

