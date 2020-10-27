Ceremonial Groundbreaking Kicks off Construction of the Mount Laurel EMS

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Catalyst Experiential and representatives from Mount Laurel held a groundbreaking ceremony (view photos and videos) yesterday to celebrate the start of construction on the new Mount Laurel EMS facility. Members of the Town Council, including Mayor Irwin Edelson, participated, as did EMS Chief Joseph Stringfellow and Deputy Chief John Hamilton.

From left to right, Deputy EMS Chief John Hamilton, Catalyst VP Development Amanda Toton, Catalyst CEO Thaddeus Bartkowski, Council Member Stephen Steglik, Council Member Kurt Folcher, Mayor Irwin Edelson, and EMS Chief Joseph Stringfellow.

Amanda Toton, Catalyst VP of Development, led the ceremony by reminding everyone of the 18th month journey that made the new facility possible, "This project started just a little under two years ago. . . we quickly learned that there was a community need for a new EMS facility. We sat down with [EMS Deputy Chief] John Hamilton and [EMS Chief] Joe Stringfellow, and asked, if you could script it based on your experience, what is the ideal facility that you would have? We took all of that information, and were able to create a design for a state-of-the-art EMS Facility that will best suit the members of the community. And today we are standing on a parcel that wasn't developed in over a decade, and in a few short months will be the headquarters of the new EMS facility for Mount Laurel."

After thanking the Mount Laurel Council and EMS department, Amanda invited Mayor Irwin Edelson to say a few words. "This is saving Mount Laurel taxpayers millions and millions of dollars. Thank you, guys, thank you Catalyst for reaching out and making us part of the process. This is amazing to see in today's world, where people actually talked and got it done and here, we are breaking ground to get this thing moving. This is just another reason that Mount Laurel is not only the number 1 town in the state, but number 16 in the country. This is what we do. We get people involved. Thank you, Catalyst, we look forward to continuing our relationship with you guys."

The facility will be over 7,600 square-feet, and will feature electric vehicle charging stations, solar roof panels, 45-foot heated bays with garage doors on both sides for drive-through access, and two laundry rooms. The contemporary design of the facility was inspired by the forward-thinking vision of Mount Laurel, and the EMS department was closely involved in the planning.

For more photos and a video of the event,

Visit https://www.catalystex.com/mount-laurel-ems-groundbreaking/

About Catalyst Experiential (http://www.CatalystEX.com)

Catalyst is redefining the physical form of communication by integrating visual communication technology with municipal landmarks, public safety facilities, and community gathering places. Imagine dog parks, pedestrian bridges, art centers, or fire stations that serve the public while enabling the local government, schools, charities, and businesses to speak directly to the community they serve.

Catalyst works closely with communities to understand their needs so that they can develop solutions at no cost to taxpayers. The solutions frequently transform under-utilized property into a community asset that combines art, architecture, and advertising in a unique way.

Media Contact

Joe Weinlick

610-810-3328

[email protected]

SOURCE Catalyst Experiential

Related Links

http://www.CatalystEX.com

