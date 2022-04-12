Ceremony marking the launch of Shenzhen's Q2 key projects held in Guangming

SHENZHEN, China, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Here's a news report from Shenzhen Daily:

A ceremony marking the commencement of the construction of Shenzhen's key projects in the second quarter (Q2) was held in Guangming District on the morning of April 8.

Among the 200 key projects that will begin construction in Q2, 30 are located in Guangming District and they fall into the four categories: industrial projects, real estate projects, urban infrastructure projects, and projects for citizens' wellbeing. The total investment on the 30 projects will be around 18.3 billion yuan, with 2.41 billion yuan planned to be invested this year.

Among these projects, a highlight is the BTR industrialization project, whose construction site is where the ceremony was held. Located in Xitian Community in Gongming Subdistrict, the project, which is dedicated to expanding BTR's production of anode materials for high-end lithium-ion batteries, covers 64,000 square meters of land and has a total construction area of 200,000 square meters. Upon completion, the five-billion-yuan project will expand the company's production of silicon-based anode materials by 40,000 tonnes, which will greatly enhance the company's competitiveness in the global market.

Established in 2000, BTR is a world-leading supplier of anode materials for lithium-ion batteries. The company's shipment of anode materials has topped the world market for nine years running since 2013.

The BTR project is also important in that it is the pilot demonstration project of a new model rolled out by Guangming, which aims to minimize the time needed for project approval procedures before a project is allowed to begin its construction. Under the new model, a timetable will be formulated after a key project is approved and relevant approval procedures will be streamlined to ensure that the construction process can begin as quickly as possible once the land lot for the project has been confirmed.

