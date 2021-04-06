Ceremony Paying Homage to Huangdi Held in Huangling County, China's Shaanxi

Jointly held by the State Council's Taiwan Affairs Office, its Overseas Chinese Affairs Office, the Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese and Shaanxi's provincial government, the annual event attracted many visitors to Huangling, where Huangdi is believed to have been buried.

At the Yellow Emperor's Mausoleum, which is on the Qiaoshan Mountain along the Juhe River, the representatives from all parties participating in this public worshiping ceremony lined up solemnly. Under the guidance of the honor guard, the procession marched along the Xuanyuan Bridge and Longwei Road, slowly entering the Xuanyuan Temple and taking their place in the designated area of the Sacrificial Square. At the Sacrificial Square, 56 dragon flags symbolizing the unity of the Chinese nation fluttered in the wind, and the atmosphere was solemn.

The ceremony featured nine sequences related to Huangdi and ancient Chinese culture, including folk art performances and tree-planting activities. This year's theme was "Accumulating the power of the Chinese nation, and embarking on a new journey of national revitalization".

Historic achievements were highlighted in the funeral oration delivered by Zhao Yide, Shaanxi's governor, including the completion of the 13th Five-Year Plan (2016-20) and progress toward building a moderately prosperous society in all respects.

Also known as Xuanyuan Shi, Huangdi is widely regarded as the primogenitor of the Chinese nation, together with Emperor Yan. All Chinese thereafter have proclaimed themselves yanhuang zisun -- the offspring of the Yellow Emperor and Emperor Yan.

After conquering Emperor Yan and Chiyou, Huangdi became the tribal chief. During his reign, roughly 4,600 years ago, breakthroughs like crop cultivation, silkworm rearing, Chinese characters and medicine were invented, helping to foster the development of Chinese civilization.

Fang Guanghua, Shaanxi's vice-governor, said that digging into traditional cultures related to the Yellow Emperor also carried with it the values of the present day, helping the nation boost its cultural confidence and carrying forward the national spirit.

SOURCE Shaanxi's Provincial Government