Cerenade Provides Notice of Data Incident

INGEWOOD, Calif., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cerenade is notifying individuals of an event that may affect the privacy of some personal information. On October 2, 2025, Cerenade was alerted to suspicious activity within its environment. An investigation was initiated into the suspicious activity and Cerenade took precautionary measures to lock down its network, which included securing the firewall, infrastructure, and application, and updating internal access policies, among other efforts. This investigation, which included a forensic investigation, was just recently concluded. Cerenade determined that a limited amount of documents uploaded into its system were compromised and downloaded by an unauthorized intruder. Cerenade is currently unaware of any attempt to misuse any of the information.

After discovering this incident, Cerenade took steps to secure its systems and notified law enforcement. Cerenade will continue to evaluate and implement safeguards related to data security to provide a safe and secure digital environment.

If you have any questions, please contact David Shannon at 215-575-2615 or at [email protected]

SOURCE Cerenade