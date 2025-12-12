Cereno Scientific to Attend JPM Week and Biotech Showcase in San Francisco, US, on January 12-18, 2026

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cereno Scientific (Nasdaq First North: CRNO B), an innovative biotech pioneering treatments to enhance and extend life for people with rare cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases, today announced that the company will attend JPM Week 2026 and participate at the Biotech Showcase in San Fransisco, US, on January 12-18, 2026

The JPM Week is the largest annual gathering for global life science stakeholders, bringing together biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, investors, analysts, patient advocacy groups, and industry experts. In parallel with the main J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, a broad set of satellite events, partner meetings, and scientific and corporate presentations take place across the city, creating a hub for strategic dialogue, collaboration, and innovation.

Cereno Scientific will participate in meetings throughout the week and will also be present at the Biotech Showcase, an investor and partnering event, on January 12-14, running concurrently with J.P. Morgan's conference activities.

"Our participation in JPM Week marks an important moment each year as we engage with the global biotech and pharma community at one of the industry's most influential gatherings," said Sten R. Sörensen, CEO of Cereno Scientific. "Over the past year, we have achieved meaningful progress across our pioneering HDAC inhibitor portfolio. Sharing this momentum, including the advancement of our lead candidate CS1 toward a global Phase IIb trial in PAH and the strong Phase I data supporting CS014's progression into Phase II has already generated increasing interest from potential partners, investors, and scientific leaders. We look forward to a highly productive week of discussions as we continue to build strategic relationships and explore opportunities that support our mission to bring disease-modifying treatments to patients with rare cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases."

About Cereno Scientific AB

Cereno Scientific is pioneering treatments to enhance and extend life. The company's innovative pipeline offers disease-modifying drug candidates to empower people suffering from rare cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases to live life to the fullest.

Lead candidate CS1 is an HDAC inhibitor that works through epigenetic modulation and represents a novel therapeutic approach by targeting the root mechanisms of the pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). CS1 is a well-tolerated oral therapy with a favorable safety profile that has shown encouraging efficacy signals of reverse vascular remodeling, improvement of right heart function and enhanced patient quality of life in a Phase IIa trial in patients with PAH. An Expanded Access Program enables patients that have completed the Phase IIa trial to gain access to CS1. CS014, a new chemical entity with disease-modifying potential, showed favorable safety and tolerability profile in a Phase I trial. CS014 is a HDAC inhibitor with a multimodal mechanism of action as an epigenetic modulator having the potential to address the underlying pathophysiology of rare cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet needs such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). Cereno Scientific is also pursuing a preclinical program with CS585, an oral, highly potent and selective prostacyclin (IP) receptor agonist that has demonstrated the potential to significantly improve disease mechanisms relevant to cardiovascular diseases. While CS585 has not yet been assigned a specific indication for clinical development, preclinical data indicates that it could potentially be used in indications like thrombosis prevention without increased risk of bleeding.

The Company is headquartered in GoCo Health Innovation City, in Gothenburg, Sweden, and has a US subsidiary; Cereno Scientific Inc. based in Kendall Square, Boston, Massachusetts, US. Cereno Scientific is listed on the Nasdaq First North (CRNO B). The Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB, [email protected]. More information can be found on www.cerenoscientific.com.

