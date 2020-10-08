Ceres Imaging Adds Plant Level Insights for Select Crops

For the first time, Tree nut and fruit growers can measure crop water stress at the plant level. Tweet this

The new interface allows growers to quickly quantify patterns of stress and prioritize corrective action. It helps them measure how their irrigation strategy is trending, ensuring that they're focusing on the right issue , making it faster to achieve insights from the imagery.

Key benefits that plant level insights provides:

Easily prioritize field activities by highlighting the most impactful problems

Clarify trends by drilling down on a specific set of criteria such as issues by varietal or by level of stress.

Quantify Water Stress, Chlorophyll, and NDVI by tree

Establish numerical baselines to benchmark irrigation performance and measure improvements over time.

"Irrigation is complex, and even subtle inefficiencies compound over time to have a big impact on yield and profit," continued Madgavkar. "It's often difficult to know if your irrigation strategy is achieving the results it should so having insights at the plant level provides a cost-effective solution."

Ceres Imaging makes a significant science investment in producing plant level insights, continually customizing algorithms to best represent each unique field in your operation. Plant level insights are available to North America tree customers who choose the following packages:; Confidence, Advantage, Advantage Plus

About Ceres Imaging

Ceres Imaging builds irrigation management solutions that help farmers improve profitability. Through high-resolution aerial imagery and expert support, Ceres Imaging helps growers detect issues quickly, measure solutions based on ROI, and take action with confidence. Backed by university-validated research, Ceres Imaging's team of experienced analysts, agronomists, and scientists, seamlessly transforms imagery into actionable insight to help farmers build more profitable, more sustainable operations. For more information, visit CeresImaging.net .

SOURCE Ceres Imaging

Related Links

https://www.ceresimaging.net

