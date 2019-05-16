Ceres Imaging, Malcolm Media Announce June Launch of Continuing Education Audio Series

OAKLAND, Calif., May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceres Imaging, an aerial imagery and analytics company that improves decision making by providing farmers a comprehensive view of their farm, next month will present the first two webcasts of the Advances in Imagery audio series. The company is providing this free program in collaboration with Malcolm Media, publisher of American Vineyard Magazine, Pacific Nut Producer Magazine and more.

Advances in Imagery is a continuing education audio web series that brings together agricultural experts and top producers to discuss how imagery and other ag data tools are advancing the farming industry. Episode attendees qualify for continuing education credits.

"With so many new technologies out there, it's sometimes difficult for growers to cut through the noise and see what is actually valuable at the farm level. Our hope is that Advances in Imagery will help growers learn from one another what does, and what doesn't make sense given today's technology," said Matthew Malcolm, Managing Editor of California Ag Network and its parent company Malcolm Media.

Ash Madgavkar, founder and CEO at Ceres Imaging, added, "Ceres Imaging has always been a research-driven company. We're excited to be working with the California Ag Network to offer relevant and easily accessible continuing education credit opportunities for growers."

Episode One, called Advances in Fertility Management for Wine Grapes, will take place 4-5 p.m. PDT on June 4. Lowell Zelinski, president of the Independent Grape Growers of the Paso Robles Area, is the featured speaker. This episode will kick off with a discussion between Zelinski and Jerome Pier, Agronomist at Nutrien Ag Solutions. The second half of the episode will focus on how imagery analytics can empower farmers to lower their input costs and increase their yields.

Episode Two, Advances in Fertility Management for Tree Nuts, is scheduled for 2-3 p.m. PDT on June 6. David Doll of The Almond Doctor and former UC Cooperative Extension Farm Advisor will begin this series by talking to a local nut grower. This will be followed by a discussion on the cost and yield benefits of imagery analytics.

To register for one or both of these episodes, visit AdvancesInImagery.com .

About Ceres Imaging

Ceres Imaging is a California-based precision agriculture company that helps growers and farm advisors make proactive in-season decisions using aerial imagery and data analytics. Backed by university-validated science, Ceres Imaging uses proprietary sensors, analytics, machine learning models and plant science to help growers gain a more comprehensive picture of their farm. Ceres Imaging takes the guesswork out of in-season decision making and supports its customers with expert agronomists and local customer support. For more information, visit CeresImaging.net.

About Malcolm Media

Since 1992, Malcolm Media Ag Publishing has been producing the finest, most informative agricultural publications in the West. Our editorial team is journalistically talented with backgrounds and extensive experience in agriculture. Our publications American Vineyard, California Fresh Fruit, California Dairy, Pacific Nut Producer and Vegetables West are read by more growers, producers, and pest control advisors (PCAs) than any other industry publications. They are best read in the field, and California Ag Network is the industry's online news hub for agricultural information in the State. Visit MalcolmMedia.com to learn more.

SOURCE Ceres Imaging

