Ceres Imaging Secures $23M in Series C Funding to Fuel Development of AI in Agriculture

"We know AI is the future of farming when it comes to maximum efficiency, sustainability and profitability across an operation," said Ashwin Madgavkar, CEO and founder at Ceres Imaging. "Coupling AI with remote sensing technologies, allows agriculture stakeholders to analyze their nutrient and water management in ways that wouldn't have been possible just a few years ago."



"We're proud to partner with Ceres Imaging and this funding means they can expand geographically and further enhance their product offering, allowing growers to improve their farming practices and ultimately become more profitable. We're excited to support Ceres on this journey," said Alexandre Perrin, Head of XTX Ventures.

Founded in 2014, Ceres Imaging provides the science behind the precision farming revolution, powering more efficient farming operations in the Americas and APAC . Ceres Imaging's growth is rapidly accelerating as the precision agriculture industry becomes a key solution to farmers facing climate change and critical water management issues across the world. Ceres imaging technology deploys real-time data via an innovative digital mobile interface that allows growers to quickly quantify patterns of crop stress and prioritize corrective actions.

"The marriage of intelligence and plant level detail continues to be a combination of capabilities uniquely delivered by Ceres Imaging. Insight recognizes how this transformative technology has the potential to power precision agriculture sustainably," said Gary Survis of Insight Partners.

About Ceres Imaging

Ceres Imaging builds farm management solutions that help agriculture stakeholders build more profitable, more sustainable operations. Through high-resolution aerial imagery and advanced analytics, Ceres Imaging helps growers detect issues quickly, measure solutions based on ROI, and take action with confidence. Backed by university-validated research, Ceres Imaging's team of experienced analysts, agronomists, and scientists, develop the science behind the precision farming revolution. For more information, visit CeresImaging.net .

