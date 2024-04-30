Ceres launches new tool for small to medium-sized companies to improve their sustainability performance

Ceres Roadmap 360º equips companies with what they need to embed sustainability across their operations and future-proof their business

BOSTON, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceres launched a new sustainability assessment tool designed to help small to medium-sized companies assess and improve their sustainability performance.

Developed by Ceres in-house experts, the Ceres Roadmap 360º equips businesses with user-friendly, self-guided learning modules covering a range of topics – from clean energy to risk management to community engagement - that are most important to their sustainability journey. The tool produces customized reports that include a scorecard, best practice recommendations, and useful resources to help companies integrate sustainability across their operations.

"In a world where sustainability is non-negotiable in business strategy, Ceres Roadmap 360º is a valuable resource for small to medium-sized companies, offering the guidance they need to thrive in the transition to a cleaner, more just and sustainable economy," said Mindy Lubber, Ceres CEO and president. "Integrating sustainability in decision-making to address material financial risks will ensure long-term value and competitiveness in the ever-changing market."

The Ceres Roadmap 360º comes at a critical time for business action. The regulatory landscape for corporate transparency has shifted, characterized by important developments like the new U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rule and California's new robust disclosure laws. While risks grow more urgent, unprecedented investment in clean energy projects, incentivized by the Inflation Reduction Act, provides timely economic opportunities for businesses across the U.S. Over time, the impacts of these requirements and incentives are expected to cascade down through the supply chains of large companies.

The Ceres Roadmap 360º empowers small to medium-sized companies with essential insights, resources, and recommendations to future-proof their business. The tool will continue to evolve with new modules and enhanced content to support the unique needs of small to medium-sized businesses in a rapidly evolving business landscape.

Explore the Ceres Roadmap 360º at roadmap360.ceres.org.

