Ceres Raises $13 million to Accelerate AI for Agricultural Intelligence ('AI for AI'), appoints first ever AI Board Member

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceres AI , the data and artificial intelligence company transforming how the world understands agricultural and environmental risk, today announced new funding led by Remus Capital .

This investment strengthens Ceres AI's ability to deliver industry-leading products for its blue-chip customer base that includes some of the world's largest agribusiness and financial services companies. Ceres also plans to expand its Artificial Intelligence for Agricultural Intelligence ('AI for AI') platform, underpinned by data across 40 crop types, for its enterprise customers. The company has analyzed over 17 billion plant-level measurements across 32 million acres globally.

"Agriculture is entering its AI era," said Ramsey Masri, CEO of Ceres AI. "Our goal is to help create the agricultural intelligence layer to enable faster and smarter decisions. We're the only company that can help craft the future with our large financial services and agribusiness customers who trust us with this partnership. I'm excited to scale the most robust dataset in agriculture and deploy AI systems that deliver agricultural intelligence into the insurance, lending, and operational workflows across the value chain."

As part of this transaction, John Tincoff, Partner at Remus Capital, will join the board and Remus will also appoint an AI agent, Arista, to the board.

"We're proud to continue our partnership with Ceres. In every industry, we see compelling opportunities to move toward the next industrial operating systems with many powered by machines that SAY, SEE, and DO to support human teams. Ceres has an unfair advantage to develop 'AI for AI,' said Tincoff."

"We're also appointing the world's first AI board member in one of our board seats at Ceres, which is aligned with our ethos to elevate what we can do as investors who work to help founders build great companies. We are looking forward to collaborating with Arista."

"Appointing an AI board member is more than a symbolic gesture - it's a functional and strategic step," said Masri. "Arista will contribute data-backed input to elevate our leadership team's decision-making and help us stay accountable."

Ceres AI is a data and artificial-intelligence company delivering high-resolution insights that transform agricultural and financial decision-making. Its proprietary platform combines advanced imagery, AI analytics, and field-scale data to help agribusinesses, insurers, and lenders manage risk and improve outcomes.

Ceres AI is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with operations across North America, Europe, Latin America, and Australia. Learn more at www.ceres.ai .

Remus Capital is the leading partner to founders building Vertical AI businesses. Founded out of MIT, we have 15 years of experience commercializing machines that SAY-SEE-DO (Voice, Vision, Robotics) in each industry that powers our global economy.

