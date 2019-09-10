CereScan to Provide DaT SPECT Imaging for Parkinson's Disease Study

DENVER, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CereHealth Corporation through its subsidiary CereScan®, a national network of functional brain imaging and analytics centers, announced today that it has received approval of its Littleton, CO location as a qualified imaging facility for a Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (SPARC) sponsored Phase 2, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study of K0706 in subjects with early Parkinson's disease (Pro00029455).1 CereScan® will serve as the SPECT imaging center for Denver Neurological Research, the approved independent, private clinical research site, which conducts Phase I through Phase IV trials and specializes in the neurosciences.

The interventional trial will evaluate the efficacy and safety of ABL tyrosine kinase inhibition using the K0706 pharmaceutical. With an estimated enrollment of 504, its participants will include individuals diagnosed with "Clinically Probable PD" with documented onset of symptoms within three years of the Screening. CereHealth, through its CereScan clinic in Littleton, CO, will provide scans of the participants' brains using DaT SPECT, an imaging tool that shows the density of healthy dopamine neurons.

According to the Parkinson's Foundation, "nearly one million people will be living with Parkinson's Disease (PD) in the U.S. by 2020, which is more than the combined number of people diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, muscular dystrophy and Lou Gehrig's disease (or Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis)."2 They estimate the direct and indirect costs to be nearly $52 billion per year.

"The staggering costs and prevalence in one of our most vulnerable populations, the aged, merits a sustained concentration on the causes of this debilitating disease, and a focus on finding new treatments to staunch its progression," said John Kelley, Chairman and CEO of CereHealth Corp. "We are obliged to offer our services in the research, and ever hopeful that one day soon we will count Parkinson's Disease among those where advancements in research and technology are combined to find a cure."

To enroll in the above study or to find out more information, please call Susie Mercer at 720-588-2557 or email at susie@denverneuroresearch.com.

About CereHealth Corporation

CereHealth Corp. is a brain imaging and data analytics company with a proprietary, scalable AI platform, CereMetrix®. The company is an emerging leader in multivariable analysis of quantitative biomarkers for central nervous system (CNS) disorders.

About Denver Neurological Research

Denver Neurological Research is an independent, private clinical research site conducting Phase I through Phase IV trials, specializing in the neurosciences.

