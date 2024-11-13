CereTax Expands Offerings with New Exemption Certificate Management Solution

ATLANTA, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CereTax, the next-generation sales tax solution, partners with ACTSOLV, delivering comprehensive sales tax process solutions, today to announce the launch of CereTax's Exemption Certificate Management solution — CereTax SmartExempt. Designed for businesses seeking a streamlined and secure way to handle exemption certificates and their tax impacts, this next-generation solution simplifies certificate tracking, storage, and validation, making tax compliance easier and reducing the risk of costly audit penalties.

"Our goal is to provide a robust solution that simplifies and streamlines the tax exemptions workflow while reducing risk for our customers," said Mike Sanders, CEO of CereTax. "With CereTax SmartExempt businesses can confidently manage exemption certificates, reduce manual work, and stay audit-ready."

Powered by ACTSOLV, a leader in exemption certificate management technology, CereTax SmartExempt leverages ACTSOLV's expertise to deliver a fully integrated exemption management experience.

"This partnership enables CereTax users to manage their exemption certificates more effectively and efficiently," said Larry Powers, CEO of ACTSOLV. "Together, we're helping businesses stay compliant and protected from audits."

Key Features and Benefits of CereTax SmartExempt:

Seamless Integration: Connects effortlessly with ERP's and CereTax, automatically updating exemption data, giving companies the seamless ability to connect their customer exemptions to their tax calculation.

Faster Audit Resolution: Tracks and requests missing certificates through automated workflows.

Security and Scalability: A cloud-based, centralized system with robust security for secure and scalable exemption management.

CereTax SmartExempt is the ideal solution for businesses looking to streamline tax compliance, reduce risks, and stay focused on growth.

About CereTax

CereTax is a next-generation sales tax automation solution that leverages the latest advancements in cloud technology to revolutionize how a sales tax calculation platform operates. CereTax processes millions of transactions per month for some of the largest enterprises, enabling companies to do business reliably and in compliance. CereTax was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Learn more about CereTax at https://www.ceretax.com/.

About ACTSOLV

ACTSOLV leverages best practice technology with exemption certificate experience that improves internal controls and provides customers with confidence that exemption documentation and data are correct and complete. CertSOLV ℠ automates this process, helping to ensure full compliance while reducing the incidence of missing, misplaced, inaccurate, or expired certificates, while effectively managing companies' certificates ranging from a few hundred to hundreds of thousands.

