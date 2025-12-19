Ceretone Showcases Core One Pro -- The Nearly Invisible OTC Hearing Aid -- at CES 2026

Ceretone invites CES attendees to experience its latest penny-sized, feather-light hearing solution and complimentary hearing tests at Booth #54619

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceretone, a consumer health technology company dedicated to making quality hearing solutions accessible and affordable, announces its participation at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada, from January 6–9, 2026.

At Booth #54619 in the Venetian Campus, Halls A-D, Ceretone will showcase its newest product, the Core One Pro, a next-generation OTC hearing aid designed to improve lives through better hearing, blending effortlessly into any lifestyle.

The penny-sized nearly invisible Core One Pro

Introducing Core One Pro: Discreet, Comfortable, and Accessible

The Core One Pro represents Ceretone's continued commitment to removing barriers to better hearing. This invisible-in-canal (IIC) hearing aid is penny-sized and feather-light, offering users a nearly invisible hearing solution that fits seamlessly into daily life. Building on the success of its predecessor, the Core One Pro delivers enhanced comfort and an even more discreet profile, ensuring that users can hear better without compromise.

Key features of the Core One Pro include:

Nearly Invisible: At the size of a penny, the Core One Pro sits deep within the ear canal, making it virtually unnoticeable to others.

Feather-Light Comfort: Weighing just 1 gram, the device is engineered for all-day wear, eliminating the discomfort often associated with traditional hearing aids.

Four Listening Modes: The device offers four hearing modes — Standard, Restaurant, Outdoor, and Tinnitus Masking — designed to optimize sound quality in different environments.

Built-in Screen: An intuitive screen on the charging case allows users to adjust volume and switch modes without the need for an app.

Rechargeable Travel Case: The compact charging case holds enough power for 4 full charges, making it ideal for travel and active lifestyles.

Accessible Hearing for Everyone

Ceretone's mission centers on the belief that better hearing leads to a better life. Hearing loss affects millions of people worldwide, yet many remain underserved due to the high cost prescription-based process of traditional hearing aids. As a direct-to-consumer OTC hearing aid brand, Ceretone is breaking down these barriers by offering high-quality, affordable solutions that empower individuals to take control of their hearing health.

"We believe everyone deserves access to better hearing," said Ceretone's Marketing Director. "The Core One Pro embodies our vision of making hearing aids that are not only effective but also accessible, comfortable, and discreet enough that anyone can wear them with confidence."

Free Hearing Tests at the Booth

CES attendees are invited to visit Booth #54619 for a complimentary hearing test. Ceretone's on-site team will provide hearing assessments, helping visitors understand their hearing needs and experience firsthand how the Core One Pro can make a difference.

Media, Distributors, and Partners Welcome

Ceretone welcomes members of the media, potential distribution partners, and industry collaborators to visit on booth during CES 2026. Whether you are interested in covering the latest innovations in consumer health technology or exploring partnership opportunities, the Ceretone team looks forward to connecting with you.

About Ceretone

Ceretone is a consumer health technology company on a mission to make quality hearing accessible to everyone. Founded with the vision that better hearing leads to a better life, Ceretone develops innovative over-the-counter hearing aids that combine advanced technology with user-friendly design. By offering more affordable, accessible and comfortable hearing solutions, Ceretone empowers individuals to reconnect with the sounds that matter most. For more information, visit www.ceretone.com .

Media Contact

Ingrid Liu

Brand Manager, Ceretone

Email: [email protected]

CES 2026 — January 6–9, 2026

Venetian Campus, Halls A-D

Booth #54619

SOURCE Ceretone