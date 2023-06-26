CereVasc & LianMedical Announce Corporate Partnership

News provided by

CereVasc, Inc.

26 Jun, 2023, 08:00 ET

Collaboration Bolsters LianMedical's Mission to Bring Novel Technologies to the Asian Market and Supports Global Expansion of CereVasc's Technology

BOSTON and SHANGHAI, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CereVasc, Inc., a clinical-stage, medical device company developing novel treatments for neurological diseases, and LianMedical, a medical device company focused on accelerating the introduction of breakthrough medical technologies to markets in Asia, announced today a partnership focused on bringing CereVasc's eShunt® System and related products to patients and providers in China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Macaw.

"We are very excited by the opportunity for our products to improve the standard of care for patients with hydrocephalus in these territories and believe we have identified the ideal partner in LianMedical to support these expansion efforts," said Dan Levangie, President & CEO of CereVasc, Inc.  Luxin Wang, CEO of LianMedical, continued "There is significant unmet clinical need in Hydrocephalus treatment in Asia. The eShunt® System is an innovation that can potentially revolutionize the standard of care and benefit thousands of patients. We are excited to partner with Dan and his team to capitalize on this significant opportunity."

About CereVasc, Inc.

Located in Massachusetts' healthcare hub, CereVasc, Inc., is a clinical stage, medical device company focused on the development of novel, minimally invasive treatments for patients with neurological diseases. Its initial product, the eShunt System, encompasses first-ever, groundbreaking percutaneous transvenous-transdural access to the central nervous system intended to allow the first minimally invasive treatment for communicating hydrocephalus (CH), a potential improvement to the current standard of care. The eShunt device concept originated from Tufts Medical Center physicians Carl Heilman, MD, Neurosurgeon-in-Chief and Chair of Neurosurgery, and Adel Malek, MD, PhD, Chief of Neurovascular Surgery and Director of Endovascular Neurosurgery. The patented eShunt System includes an endovascularly implantable cerebral spinal fluid (CSF) shunt and delivery components, which are designed to treat CH without invasive surgery.  For additional information, please visit our website at www.cerevasc.com.

The eShunt® Device is an investigational device and not available for sale within or outside the United States.

About LianMedical

Headquartered in Shanghai, LianMedical holds the mandate to advance patient care by bringing cutting edge global medical technologies to China and other Asian markets. The company focuses on development and commercialization of best-in-class medical device innovations in neurology and cardiovascular medicine. For more information, please visit http://www.lian-medical.com.

Company Contacts:
DJ Cass
CereVasc, Inc.
[email protected]

SOURCE CereVasc, Inc.

