CereVasc Announces Publication of First-in-Human Case Report of its eShunt System for the Treatment of Communicating Hydrocephalus

BOSTON, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CereVasc, Inc., a clinical-stage, medical device company developing novel, minimally invasive treatments for neurological diseases, announced today the publication of a case report detailing the first treatment in a study of its eShunt® System, an investigational device intended to treat communicating hydrocephalus (CH), one of the most common neurological conditions worldwide. Representing the first minimally invasive treatment for CH, the eShunt device offers the potential to result in significant benefits over current treatment, a half-century old neurosurgical procedure associated with frequent failure, infection risk and high costs.

The case report was authored in collaboration with Dr. Pedro Lylyk, who is conducting the First-in-Human study of the eShunt System at Clinica la Sagrada Familia in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and was published in the Journal of NeuroInterventional Surgery. The publication, titled, "First-in-human endovascular treatment of hydrocephalus with a miniature biomimetic transdural shunt," can be accessed through this link.

"Despite this being very early data, there is great significance in the first ever treatment of hydrocephalus using a minimally invasive approach," said Dan Levangie, Chairman and CEO of CereVasc, Inc. Dr. Adel Malek, Chief of Neurovascular Surgery, Tufts Medical Center, Boston, Massachusetts, inventor and co-founder of CereVasc added, "We are very pleased to have JNIS publish the first patient case report. The details and outcome of this case are encouraging signs about the potential of the eShunt System to address a common neurological condition with a long history of poor treatment options."

The ongoing first-in-human clinical trial, ETCHES I (Endovascular Treatment of Communicating Hydrocephalus with the eShunt System), is evaluating the investigational device for the treatment of communicating hydrocephalus. Additional study data will be available in 2022.

Surrounding Massachusetts' healthcare hub, CereVasc, Inc., is a clinical-stage, venture-funded, medical device company focused on the development of novel, minimally invasive treatments for patients with neurological diseases. It's flagship product, the eShunt System, is intended to offer the first minimally invasive treatment for communicating hydrocephalus (CH) and an improvement to the current standard of care. The eShunt System includes an endovascularly implantable cerebral spinal fluid (CSF) shunt and CereVasc's patented delivery components, which are designed to treat CH without invasive surgery, extended hospitalization, post-procedure pain management and the risk of infection. For additional information, please visit our website at www.cerevasc.com.

The eShunt® Device is an investigational device and not available for sale within or outside the United States.

