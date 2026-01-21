CereVasc Completes Enrollment of ETCHES Study of the eShunt® System for the Treatment of Communicating Hydrocephalus

Landmark study demonstrates safety and performance of the eShunt System in the treatment of communicating hydrocephalus

BOSTON, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CereVasc, Inc., a clinical-stage medical device company developing novel, minimally invasive treatments for neurological diseases, today announced the completion of enrollment in its ETCHES 1 Study of the eShunt® System for the treatment of communicating hydrocephalus. The study was performed by Dr. Pedro Lylyk and his team from Clinica la Sagrada Familia in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The ETCHES 1 study is a single-center, open-label, single-arm pilot study examining the feasibility, safety and performance of the eShunt System in adults who develop communicating hydrocephalus, due to increased intracranial pressure, following post-aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage (SAH).

All procedures in the trial were performed by neurovascular surgeon and Principal Investigator Pedro Lylyk, M.D., CEO of ENERI and Clinica la Sagrada Familia in Buenos Aires and his team.

"I have witnessed encouraging outcomes in patients treated for communicating hydrocephalus with the eShunt System and am honored to have led this critical first-in-human evaluation of post-SAH hydrocephalus," Dr. Lylyk said. "This minimally invasive procedure offers a promising option for patients who would otherwise be treated with a ventriculo-peritoneal (VP) shunt, a treatment that can be effective but may be associated with a high rate of complications."

Study participants presented with acute subarachnoid hemorrhage and subsequently developed communicating hydrocephalus requiring permanent cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) diversion following treatment of the hemorrhage. Participants were treated with the investigational eShunt System, which includes a proprietary delivery mechanism and a permanent implant deployed in a minimally invasive, neuro-interventional procedure. The eShunt System is designed to drain excess CSF from the intracranial subarachnoid space into the venous system.

The study evaluated changes in intracranial pressure and assessed device performance and safety outcomes. Participants will continue to be monitored for safety through 24 months of follow-up after the procedure.

"Treatment of the final patient enrolled in the ETCHES study is another exciting step toward our goal of improving quality of life for people with communicating hydrocephalus," said Dan Levangie, Chairman & CEO of CereVasc, Inc. "Compared with conventional shunts, which are implanted via open brain surgery, the minimally invasive eShunt System has the potential to reduce recovery time, lower complication rates and substantially enhance the well-being for patients with SAH-induced hydrocephalus."

About CereVasc, Inc.

Located in Massachusetts' healthcare hub, CereVasc, Inc., is a clinical stage, medical device company focused on the development of novel, minimally invasive treatments for patients with neurological diseases. Its initial product, the eShunt System, encompasses first-ever, groundbreaking percutaneous transvenous-transdural access to the central nervous system intended to allow the first minimally invasive treatment for communicating hydrocephalus (CH). The eShunt device concept originated from Tufts Medical Center physicians Carl Heilman, MD, Neurosurgeon and Chair Emeritus of Neurosurgery, and Adel Malek, MD, PhD, Chief of Neurovascular Surgery and Director of Cerebrovascular and Endovascular Neurosurgery. The patented eShunt System includes an endovascularly implantable cerebral spinal fluid shunt and delivery components, which are designed to treat CH without invasive surgery. For additional information, please visit our website at www.cerevasc.com.

The eShunt® Device is an investigational device and has not been approved by FDA or any other regulatory agency for commercial sale. Its safety and effectiveness have not yet been fully established.

