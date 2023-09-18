CereVasc Receives FDA IDE Approval to Expand its Clinical Study of Patients with Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Utilizing the Generation 2 eShunt® System

News provided by

CereVasc, Inc.

18 Sep, 2023, 08:00 ET

BOSTON, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CereVasc, Inc., a clinical-stage, medical device company developing novel treatments for neurological diseases, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved an investigational device exemption (IDE) supplement to permit the expansion of the study of the eShunt System in patients with Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus (NPH) to additional study participants and clinical sites.

The IDE supplement approval also allows for use of the next generation eShunt System in the NPH study. The Gen2 eShunt System has been designed to simplify the device preparation process, enhance the overall ease of use of the system, while maintaining eShunt Implant performance. 

"The early results we have seen in our pilot study of the eShunt System in treating patients with iNPH have been positive and we could not be more excited about the opportunity to have Generation 2 of the eShunt System evaluated in an expanded NPH pilot study in the US", said Dan Levangie, CereVasc President & CEO. "Our development team has thoughtfully incorporated feedback from our study investigators and our collaborators, Pedro Lylyk, M.D., Carl Heilman, M.D., and Adel Malek, M.D., Ph.D. to improve the usability of the system without compromising functionality or patient safety and are looking forward to its use in the study," he continued.

About CereVasc, Inc.
Located in Massachusetts' healthcare hub, CereVasc, Inc., is a clinical stage, medical device company focused on the development of novel, minimally invasive treatments for patients with neurological diseases. Its initial product, the eShunt System, encompasses the first-ever, minimally invasive treatment for communicating hydrocephalus (CH), a potential improvement to the current standard of care. The eShunt device concept originated from Tufts Medical Center physicians Carl Heilman, MD, Neurosurgeon-in-Chief and Chair of Neurosurgery, and Adel Malek, MD, PhD, Chief of Neurovascular Surgery and Director of Endovascular Neurosurgery. The patented eShunt System includes an endovascularly implantable cerebral spinal fluid (CSF) shunt and delivery components, which are designed to treat CH without invasive surgery. For additional information, please visit our website at www.cerevasc.com.

The eShunt® Device is an investigational device and not available for sale within or outside the United States.

Company Contact: DJ Cass
CereVasc, Inc.
[email protected]

SOURCE CereVasc, Inc.

Also from this source

CereVasc eShunt® System Study Data Presented at the European Society of Minimally Invasive Neurological Therapy (ESMINT) Congress in Marseille

CereVasc & LianMedical Announce Corporate Partnership

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.