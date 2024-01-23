CereVasc's eShunt® System Study Data Presented at the ABC WIN Seminar

BOSTON, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CereVasc, Inc., a clinical-stage, medical device company developing novel treatments for neurological diseases, announced that data from its clinical studies in the United States and Argentina, examining the use of its eShunt System to treat communicating hydrocephalus, was presented at the ABC WIN Seminar in Val d'Isere.

Data from clinical studies of the eShunt System being conducted under FDA IDE approval in the US and ANMAT approval in Argentina in patients with hydrocephalus secondary to subarachnoid hemorrhage and in patients with Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus (NPH) was presented by Dr. Ivan Lylyk (ENERI, Buenos Aires, Argentina) in an abstract entitled "Pilot Clinical Experience with the CereVasc eShunt System for the Treatment of Communicating Hydrocephalus."

"We are pleased for our team to share the initial results of these thirty-one patients who have been treated with the eShunt System across multiple hydrocephalus etiologies and warrants the study of the device in a pivotal trial setting," said Dr. Pedro Lylyk, Director General of ENERI.

Dan Levangie, CereVasc President & CEO stated, "We are grateful to ABC WIN for the opportunity to have Dr. Lylyk present the encouraging data from our investigators in the trials of the eShunt System. We are looking forward to leveraging the experience gained in these studies to support our pivotal study this year."

About CereVasc, Inc.

Located in Massachusetts' healthcare hub, CereVasc, Inc., is a clinical stage, medical device company focused on the development of novel, minimally invasive treatments for patients with neurological diseases. Its initial product, the eShunt System, encompasses first-ever, groundbreaking percutaneous transvenous-transdural access to the central nervous system intended to allow the first minimally invasive treatment for communicating hydrocephalus (CH), a potential improvement to the current standard of care. The eShunt device concept originated from Tufts Medical Center physicians Carl Heilman, MD, Neurosurgeon-in-Chief and Chair of Neurosurgery, and Adel Malek, MD, PhD, Chief of Neurovascular Surgery and Director of Endovascular Neurosurgery. The patented eShunt System includes an endovascularly implantable cerebral spinal fluid (CSF) shunt and delivery components, which are designed to treat CH without invasive surgery. For additional information, please visit our website at www.cerevasc.com.

The eShunt® Device is an investigational device and not available for sale within or outside the United States.

