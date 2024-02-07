CereVasc's eShunt® System to be Presented at the International Stroke Conference by Dr. Pedro Lylyk

BOSTON, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CereVasc, Inc., a clinical-stage, medical device company developing novel treatments for neurological diseases, announced that Dr. Pedro Lylyk, Director General of ENERI, will deliver a symposium presentation entitled, "Endovascular Shunting for Hydrocephalus After Subarachnoid Hemorrhage and Other Applications," at the International Stroke Conference in Phoenix, Arizona on Wednesday, February 7th.

Dr. Lylyk, principal investigator for multiple studies of the eShunt System, and the first in the world to place the eShunt device, stated, "I am looking forward to sharing with this important international audience the tremendous experience we have had with the eShunt System, and its novel endovascular solution to treat a non-vascular problem."

Dan Levangie, CereVasc President & CEO stated, "Hemorrhagic stroke remains a significant global health issue and can be further complicated by the development of hydrocephalus. We are honored to have clinical results with the eShunt System highlighted and presented by Dr. Lylyk at the International Stroke Conference this week during the Cerebrovascular Education and Discovery session, as we believe the eShunt System has great potential to contribute to better stroke care."

About CereVasc, Inc.

Located in Massachusetts' healthcare hub, CereVasc, Inc., is a clinical stage, medical device company focused on the development of novel, minimally invasive treatments for patients with neurological diseases. Its initial product, the eShunt System, encompasses first-ever, groundbreaking percutaneous transvenous-transdural access to the central nervous system intended to allow the first minimally invasive treatment for communicating hydrocephalus (CH), a potential improvement to the current standard of care. The eShunt device concept originated from Tufts Medical Center physicians Carl Heilman, MD, Neurosurgeon-in-Chief and Chair of Neurosurgery, and Adel Malek, MD, PhD, Chief of Neurovascular Surgery and Director of Cerebrovascular and Endovascular Neurosurgery. The patented eShunt System includes an endovascularly implantable cerebral spinal fluid (CSF) shunt and delivery components, which are designed to treat CH without invasive surgery. For additional information, please visit our website at www.cerevasc.com.

The eShunt® Device is an investigational device and not available for sale within or outside the United States.

