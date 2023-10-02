Ceribell Appoints Joshua Copp as Chief Operating Officer

News provided by

Ceribell, Inc.

02 Oct, 2023, 08:00 ET

The 12-year McKinsey & Co. alum will oversee operations at the AI-powered point-of-care neurodiagnostics company

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Ceribell, Inc.®, the developer of the first AI-powered point-of-care EEG diagnostic system, announced the appointment of Joshua Copp as Chief Operating Officer. As COO, Mr. Copp will contribute to the business by delivering commercial and strategic guidance as the company scales.

"Joshua's leadership within McKinsey & Co.'s Medical Device Division provides him with a wealth of expertise that he will now bring to our team," said Ceribell co-founder and CEO Jane Chao, Ph.D. "His professional experience driving growth and shaping markets with clients aligns seamlessly with Ceribell's vision to make Ceribell the standard of care in seizure management."

"Ceribell stands at the forefront of medical technology, reshaping the landscape of neurodiagnostics," said Mr. Copp. "I look forward to working alongside this innovative team to enable hospitals to optimize workflows and save lives."

Mr. Copp had a 12-year tenure at McKinsey & Company, including four years as a partner. In this role, he led efforts to build digital and analytics capabilities for medical technology clients. Throughout his career at McKinsey, Josh served medical technology clients globally and played a prominent role in McKinsey's Medical Products practice. His primary professional focus was helping clients grow through various means, such as transactions, commercialization, pricing strategies, accelerating innovation, and crafting effective business strategies.

Mr. Copp obtained his A.B. from Harvard in Applied Mathematics, with an application in Neuroscience, and his M.B.A. from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Sloan School of Management.

For more information on Ceribell, please visit www.ceribell.com

About Ceribell
Ceribell, Inc., the developer of the first AI-powered point-of-care EEG diagnostic system, is revolutionizing seizure management in acute care. Ceribell's mission is to make EEG diagnostics widely available, more efficient, and more cost-effective, to improve the detection and treatment of neurological conditions. The Ceribell system provides rapid access to accurate diagnostic information and continuous monitoring at the bedside 24/7, enabling precise patient care and hospital-wide efficiencies. The Ceribell system first received FDA 510(k) clearance in 2017 and is commercially available in the United States. The latest ClarityPro™ AI algorithm is the first and only FDA-indicated software for the diagnosis of Electrographic Status Epilepticus with U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services approved New Technology Add-on Payment (NTAP). For more information visit www.ceribell.com.

CONTACT 
Media:
Nell Callahan
[email protected]

Investors:
Brian Johnston or Laine Morgan
Gilmartin Group LLC
[email protected]
[email protected] 

SOURCE Ceribell, Inc.

