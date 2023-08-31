Ceribell Appoints Louisa Daniels as General Counsel

News provided by

Ceribell, Inc.

31 Aug, 2023, 08:00 ET

Former Vice President and Assistant General Counsel of Pfizer joins Point-of-Care EEG Company

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceribell, Inc.®, the pioneer in AI-powered point-of-care neurodiagnostics, today announced Louisa Daniels has joined the medical device company as its General Counsel. In this role, Ms. Daniels will lead the company's legal, governance, compliance, and ethics functions.

"Louisa Daniels is an accomplished legal strategist and industry leader," said Ceribell co-founder and CEO Jane Chao, Ph.D. "Louisa's extensive experience will be a tremendous asset for Ceribell as we enter the next phase of rapid growth and work to make point-of-care EEGs available to more providers and their patients."

Ms. Daniels brings a wealth of experience to Ceribell, with over 30 years in the biopharma industry. Previously, she was Chief Legal Officer, General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer for Recursion Pharmaceuticals, which she helped take public in April 2021. Before Recursion, Ms. Daniels was a Vice President and Assistant General Counsel at Pfizer, where she served at various times as Chief Counsel for Global Product Development; Global Commercial Operations, Strategy & Portfolio Management; and Pharmatherapeutics R&D. Prior to Pfizer, she worked as in-house counsel at Elan Pharmaceuticals and Tularik Inc.

Ms. Daniels obtained her J.D. from the University of California, Berkeley School of Law, and her M.B.A. from the Paul Merage School of Business at the University of California, Irvine.

"Ceribell is not only redefining the standard of care for diagnosis of life-threatening seizures, it is also making the rapid assessment of neurological conditions more accessible to healthcare providers," said Ms. Daniels. "I'm proud to join a company that is at the forefront of innovation and led by such a talented team."

For more information on Ceribell, please visit www.ceribell.com.

About Ceribell
Ceribell, Inc., the developer of the first AI-powered point-of-care EEG diagnostic system, is revolutionizing seizure management in acute care. Ceribell's mission is to make EEG diagnostics widely available, more efficient, and more cost-effective, to improve the detection and treatment of neurological conditions. The Ceribell system provides rapid access to accurate diagnostic information and continuous monitoring at the bedside 24/7, enabling precise patient care and hospital-wide efficiencies. The Ceribell system first received FDA 510(k) clearance in 2017 and is commercially available in the United States. The latest ClarityPro™ AI algorithm is the first and only FDA-indicated software for the diagnosis of Electrographic Status Epilepticus with U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services approved New Technology Add-on Payment (NTAP). For more information visit www.ceribell.com

CONTACT
Media:
Nell Callahan
[email protected]

Investors:
Brian Johnston or Laine Morgan
Gilmartin Group LLC
[email protected]
[email protected] 

SOURCE Ceribell, Inc.

Also from this source

Ceribell Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance and CMS NTAP Reimbursement for New ClarityPro™ Software with Electrographic Status Epilepticus Diagnostic Indication

Ceribell Named to Fast Company's 2023 List of the World's Most Innovative Companies

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.