CeriBell, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CeriBell, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBLL) ("Ceribell"), a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions, announced today the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 10,606,060 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $17.00 per share. In connection with the offering, Ceribell has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,590,909 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on October 11, 2024 under the ticker symbol "CBLL". The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Ceribell, are expected to be approximately $180.3 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on October 15, 2024, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

BofA Securities and J.P. Morgan are acting as joint book-running managers and as representatives of the underwriters for the offering. William Blair, TD Cowen and Canaccord Genuity are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to this offering, when available, may be obtained from BofA Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-022-02-25, 201 North Tryon Street, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, or by email at [email protected]; or J.P. Morgan, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by email at [email protected] and [email protected].

A registration statement on Form S-1, including a prospectus, relating to these securities was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on October 10, 2024. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Ceribell

Ceribell is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions. The Ceribell System is an AI-powered, rapidly deployable point-of-care electroencephalography ("EEG") platform designed to address the unmet needs of patients in the acute care setting. The company is headquartered in Sunnyvale, Calif.

