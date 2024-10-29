Ceribell to Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results on November 12, 2024

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceribell, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBLL) ("Ceribell"), a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions, today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter of 2024 after the close of trading on Tuesday, November 12, 2024. Company management will host a conference call to discuss financial results beginning at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (800) 715-9871 for domestic callers or (646) 307-1963 for international callers and providing access code 7168007. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available in the "Investor Relations" section of the Ceribell website at https://investors.ceribell.com/.

About Ceribell Inc.

Ceribell is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions. The Ceribell System is an AI-powered, rapidly deployable point-of-care electroencephalography ("EEG") platform designed to address the unmet needs of patients in the acute care setting. The company is headquartered in Sunnyvale, Calif.

