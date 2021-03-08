CeriFi, a Portfolio Company of Leeds Equity Partners, Completes Acquisition of Bionic Turtle

NEW YORK, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CeriFi, a Leeds Equity Partners portfolio company, today announced the acquisition of Bionic Turtle LLC ("Bionic Turtle" or the "Company"), a leading provider of Financial Risk Management ("FRM") certification exam prep courses and study materials. Founded in 2004, Bionic Turtle helps FRM candidates globally pass the exam with its superior content and robust online forum to discuss FRM content. Bionic Turtle represents the seventh acquisition for CeriFi, a leading provider of financial education, training and certification solutions to the financial services industry. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"Bionic Turtle has an excellent reputation for providing the best overall FRM exam prep and we are pleased to welcome yet another leading financial education solution into our CeriFi family of brands," said Matthew Given, CEO of CeriFi. "This addition enhances and diversifies our portfolio of products and services, enabling us to help even more financial professionals achieve their career goals."

David Harper, Founder and CEO of Bionic Turtle, said "I am very excited to join CeriFi given its unique focus on serving financial institutions and financial services professionals. CeriFi offers us the financial and strategic support to continue to innovate and grow. It will also help us continue to provide the best quality content and learning outcomes in the industry."

"We are excited to partner with David Harper and the Bionic Turtle team," said Eric Geveda, Managing Director of Leeds Equity Partners. "The acquisition represents a further step in Leeds Equity's strategy of building the premier education, training and certification provider focused exclusively on serving the important needs of professionals across the financial services industry."

Polsinelli served as legal counsel to Leeds Equity Partners. Mullen served as legal counsel to Bionic Turtle.

About CeriFi:

CeriFi, formed in 2017, is a diversified education, training and certification provider serving professionals across the financial services market. To date, CeriFi has acquired seven highly complementary companies, including Dalton Education, Money Education, Keir Financial Education, Pass Perfect, the CFP assets of LoneStar Financial Education, the Association of Certified Financial Crime Specialists, and Bionic Turtle.

For additional information on CeriFi, see http://www.cerifi.com/

About Bionic Turtle:

Bionic Turtle LLC has helped candidates prepare to take and pass the Financial Risk Management certification exam since 2004. The Company is a GARP-approved FRM prep provider offering affordable resources to students across the globe. Bionic Turtle's instructional materials include structured study planners, question sets, notes, videos, interactive quizzes, learning spreadsheets and an active online community forum.

For additional information on Bionic Turtle, see https://www.bionicturtle.com/

About Leeds Equity Partners:

Leeds Equity Partners is a New York-based private equity firm dedicated exclusively to partnering with management teams in the education, training and information services industries (the "Knowledge Industries"). The firm was founded in 1993 and has managed approximately $3.9 billion of capital across a broad spectrum of companies within the Knowledge Industries. Leeds Equity seeks to leverage its sector-focused expertise and market insights to create long-term value for its partner companies.

For additional information on Leeds Equity Partners, see http://www.leedsequity.com/

