CeriFi, a Portfolio Company of Leeds Equity Partners, Completes Acquisition of Keir Educational Resources

Henrietta Nye, President of Keir, said "I am thrilled that Keir is joining the CeriFi platform. We have built a great business and going to market alongside Dalton Education and Money Education allows us to grow through product leadership and innovation."

"This transaction brings together three preeminent financial education companies that have collectively trained financial services professionals for over 75 years. I am excited to move forward with our combined team and suite of products as we continue to address the ever-evolving needs of financial institutions and professionals," said Joe Gillice, President of Dalton Education.

Eric Geveda, Principal of Leeds Equity Partners, said "We believe that CeriFi's expanded product suite meets a vital need in the financial services industry as firms increasingly seek to differentiate themselves based on their human capital. We look forward to continuing to support the company's organic and acquisition initiatives."

Dentons served as legal counsel to Leeds Equity Partners. Stagnaro, Saba & Patterson served as legal counsel to Keir and the Lockhart Group served as financial advisor to Keir.

About Leeds Equity Partners:

Leeds Equity Partners, LLC, is a New York-based private equity firm focused exclusively on investing in the education, training and information services sectors (the "Knowledge Industries"). Since 1993, Leeds Equity has provided more than $1.5 billion of private equity capital to a broad spectrum of companies across the Knowledge Industries. Leeds Equity seeks to leverage its sector-focused expertise and market insights to create long term value for its portfolio companies. CeriFi is one of four investments in Leeds Equity Partners most recent private equity fund, Leeds Equity Partners VI, L.P.

For additional information on Leeds Equity Partners, see http://www.leedsequity.com/

About CeriFi:

CeriFi, formed in 2017, is a diversified education, training and certification provider serving professionals across the financial services market. To-date, CeriFi has made three acquisitions, including Dalton Education, Money Education and Keir.

About Dalton Education and Money Education

Dalton Education is a leading provider of CFP education and exam preparation solutions. Dalton Education's CFP education course is a 9-month course that satisfies the requirements to sit for the CFP exam and its exam preparation course is a 2-month course that prepares students to take the CFP exam. Dalton Education provides its high quality CFP education in partnership with leading university partners.

Money Education publishes digital textbooks and several reference workbooks for tax and financial planning with titles such as "Fundamentals of Financial Planning," "Insurance Planning" and "Income Tax Planning".

For additional information on Dalton Education and Money Education, see

https://dalton-education.com/

https://www.money-education.com/

About Keir:

Keir is a leading provider of training solutions for professionals looking to pass financial and insurance certification exams. Founded in 1968, Keir's textbooks and review courses prepare financial services professionals for the CFP, FINRA and several property and casualty examinations.

For additional information on Keir Financial Education, see https://www.keirsuccess.com/

For More Information:

