CeriFi and Wake Forest University Launch Comprehensive Small Business Wealth Advisor™ Program

ATLANTA, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CeriFi, a leading provider of professional education for the financial services industry, launched the Small Business Wealth Advisor™ (SBWA™) certificate program in partnership with Wake Forest University. This groundbreaking program is the first and only university-accredited curriculum designed to prepare financial professionals to serve private business owners across the entire business lifecycle.

Meeting an Untapped Market Opportunity

With over 34.8 million small businesses in the U.S. and fewer than 5% of advisors adequately trained to meet their complex needs, SBWA™ addresses a major gap in the financial advisory market. The program empowers advisors to help entrepreneurs navigate every stage of business ownership — from startup to succession.

"Advisors have long focused on exit strategies, but most business owners need trusted guidance long before that," said James Dalton, Chief Academic Officer at CeriFi. "The SBWA™ program bridges that gap by helping advisors become indispensable partners throughout a client's entrepreneurial journey, not just at the end of it."

Accredited and Actionable

Developed in partnership with Wake Forest University, and powered by Dalton Education, the SBWA™ certificate combines academic rigor with real-world application. Participants learn through a self-paced, 40-hour curriculum that includes video lessons, podcasts, and revenue-ready planning tools. Graduates will emerge as Business Owner Lifecycle Advisors — equipped to help clients manage the interplay between business decisions and personal wealth creation.

"This program represents the next evolution of financial education," said Kerry Shronts, Assistant Dean, Executive and Professional Education at Wake Forest University. "Our partnership with CeriFi ensures that participants gain not only academic credibility but also the confidence and tools to deliver measurable impact for their clients."

Availability and Enrollment

Enrollment for the SBWA™ certificate program opens January 2026. Advisors can preview the course by accessing the first module free through the introductory offer.

To learn more and enroll, visit www.dalton-education.com/small-business-wealth-advisor

