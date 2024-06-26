CeriFi Welcomes Christian Gartner as New Chief Financial Officer to Bolster Its Leadership in Financial and Legal Education Technology

ATLANTA, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CeriFi, a leader in digital education technology for the financial and legal sectors, is pleased to announce the appointment of Christian Gartner as its new Chief Financial Officer. This strategic hiring underscores CeriFi's commitment to enhancing its leadership capabilities and driving forward its mission to redefine professional education through innovative digital solutions.

Christian Gartner brings to CeriFi a wealth of expertise in financial management within the technology and education sectors, most recently serving as CFO of eProductivity Software. With extensive experience in both SaaS and educational industries, as well as a significant background in managing finances for Private Equity held businesses, Gartner is uniquely equipped to guide CeriFi through its next stages of growth and profitability.

Christine Barry, CEO of CeriFi, stated, "I'm delighted to welcome Christian to CeriFi as its CFO. We've built an outstanding and innovative EdTech company, with our revenues doubling last year. Christian's notable experience with scale technology companies will only accelerate our growth and excellence in the marketplace."

Gartner commented, "I am thrilled to join CeriFi at such a pivotal moment in its growth trajectory. The opportunity to contribute to a company that is redefining the landscape of professional education is truly exciting. My previous experience has prepared me well to help steer CeriFi through its next phase of expansion and to further enhance our financial and operational strategies. I look forward to working with the talented team here to drive sustainable growth and continue our mission of delivering outstanding educational experiences."

These changes come at a transformative time for CeriFi, following a year marked by substantial advancements in digital curriculum development and the integration of pioneering technologies aimed at setting new standards in professional learning.

About CeriFi

CeriFi is at the forefront of digital education technology in the financial and legal industries, offering comprehensive learning solutions that combine cutting-edge technology with deep educational expertise. Committed to elevating professional education, CeriFi ensures that learners achieve their highest potential. For more information, visit www.cerifi.com.

SOURCE CeriFi