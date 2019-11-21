CeriFi welcomes veteran professional education solutions sales leader Adam Ellingson as senior vice president

Ellingson has more than a decade of experience building and leading sales teams to successfully support the financial and operational goals of education organizations. He is known for his exceptional skills in delivering relevant products that optimally align with client needs and objectives. Over the course of his career, Ellingson has worked with some of the country's largest and most progressive Fortune 500 companies, delivering innovative educational solutions to help clients create engaging, modern learning experiences to solve business needs and power their organizations through skilled talent. He possesses a strong background in learning, technology and enterprise sales, and a bias toward establishing and fostering a culture of innovation and client focus within his teams.

"We are excited about Adam's addition to our senior team," said Joe Gillice, president of Dalton Education, a CeriFi company. "He is a proven sales leader, with the innate ability to understand client needs and deliver the education solutions that meet them. And just as important, his enthusiasm and passion for doing the right thing for clients is a great fit within our organization. We look forward to his contributions at the leadership and sales levels."

Ellingson holds a bachelor of arts in Organizational Management from Viterbo University, and is based in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

About CeriFi

CeriFi, a Leeds Equity Partners portfolio company, is a diversified education, training and certification provider committed to serving as a best-in-class provider of lifelong learning for professionals across the financial services market. The CeriFi portfolio of companies includes Dalton Education, a leading provider of Certified Financial Planner (CFP®) education; Money Education, a publisher of academic digital textbooks and reference workbooks for the financial industry; Keir Financial Education, a training solutions provider for financial and insurance certification exams; and PassPerfect, a leading provider of FINRA licensing exam training.

