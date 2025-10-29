Cerillion 25.2 Launches with New MCP Server and Suite of AI Agents

LONDON, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cerillion (AIM: CER), a leading provider of composable BSS/OSS solutions to the telecoms industry, today announced the launch of Cerillion 25.2, featuring its new MCP* Server and a powerful suite of AI Agents that bring true conversational intelligence to all aspects of a CSP's business.

At the heart of this release is the Cerillion Billing Agent – the company's first fully featured AI Agent – which allows users to ask questions, explore insights and get clear explanations about their bills, payments and transactions through natural language conversation. Available to customer service representatives (CSRs) in the call centre as well as to end-users via Cerillion's Self Service portal and Mobile App, the AI Billing Agent transforms how CSPs and their customers interact with financial information.

Building on the success of Cerillion's earlier AI Assistants, which handle set tasks such as creating new products or comparing bills, the new generation of AI Agents is holistic by design – delivering intelligent, conversational experiences across all major business domains. Alongside the Billing Agent, Cerillion 25.2 introduces the Sales Agent, Workflow Agent, Catalogue Agent, and Promotions Agent – each focused on empowering users to manage complex operations, streamline decisions, and unlock faster outcomes through a natural, chat-based interface.

All Agents are powered by Cerillion's new MCP Server, which provides a flexible, interoperable foundation for multi-agent collaboration, integrated with Cerillion's TM Forum-certified Open APIs. The MCP Server enables seamless integration of Cerillion Agents with external MCP servers and third-party AI systems, giving CSPs the freedom to build connected AI ecosystems tailored to their business.

"Cerillion 25.2 marks a major step forward in making BSS/OSS solutions truly intelligent," commented Louis Hall, CEO, Cerillion. "With our new MCP Server and family of AI Agents, we're transforming how users interact with their business applications – to ask questions, get instant answers, and take action across every function. This release signals the start of a new era of AI-driven BSS/OSS."

Beyond AI, Cerillion 25.2 delivers a series of major platform enhancements that further strengthen its position as the industry's most open and composable BSS/OSS suite.

The new Service Catalogue is a brand-new module in the Cerillion suite, designed to make it easier for CSPs to define and manage resource-facing services. Built on the same proven publishing engine and lifecycle management framework as Enterprise Product Catalogue, which is used to manage customer-facing products and offers, Service Catalogue provides a familiar and unified approach to configuration and governance, while operating independently to define how services are fulfilled. Together, Enterprise Product Catalogue and Service Catalogue deliver a seamless link between product design and service fulfilment, dramatically accelerating the time to configure, test and launch new offerings.

The enhanced Cerillion Mobile App now uses the same composable technology framework introduced with Cerillion's next-generation Self Service platform, enabling CSPs to tailor features, user journeys and digital experiences to their exact needs. Importantly, the Mobile App can be deployed either as a companion to Self Service or as a fully standalone mobile experience, offering maximum flexibility and re-use of components across digital channels.

The release also sees the launch of a completely refreshed Interconnect Manager, which has been modernised and re-engineered using the same technology framework as the rest of the Cerillion suite. With a brand-new user interface and cloud deployment capability, the new Interconnect Manager delivers a more intuitive experience and improved operational efficiency for managing interconnect partner settlements, routing and billing.

Finally, reinforcing Cerillion's commitment to open standards, the company has achieved its first two TM Forum Open Digital Architecture (ODA) Component Certifications – a key milestone in ensuring interoperability and future-proofing for its customers.

Louis Hall, CEO, Cerillion, added: "Cerillion 25.2 isn't just about AI – it's about accelerating how CSPs innovate. From our new Service Catalogue and refreshed Interconnect Manager to our enhanced Mobile App, we're helping customers bring new services to market faster than ever before."

To learn more about Cerillion's AI Agents and MCP capabilities, visit the AI Hub at: www.cerillion.com/ai-hub

* Model Context Protocol (MCP) is the new industry standard for connecting AI applications to external tools, data sources and systems in a structured and standardised way.

Notes to Editors

About Cerillion

Cerillion has a 25-year track record in providing mission-critical software for billing, charging and customer relationship management ("CRM"), primarily to the telecommunications sector. The Company has a global customer base with c. 70 customer installations across c. 45 countries.

Headquartered in London, Cerillion also has operations in India and Bulgaria as well as a sales presence in the USA, Belgium, Singapore and Australia. Find out more at: www.cerillion.com

