Cerity Partners Announces Exclusive Partnership with Nasdaq Private Market to Expand Offerings Across the Private Market Ecosystem

The alliance broadens access to private company secondary liquidity planning as demand accelerates and deepens Cerity Partners' private markets offering for individuals.

NEW YORK, Dec.11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cerity Partners, a leading independent wealth management firm, today announced a strategic partnership with Nasdaq Private Market (NPM), a leader in secondary liquidity for private companies and employee shareholders. Cerity Partners will serve as the exclusive wealth partner to NPM clients participating in tender offers. The collaboration meets increased market demand from private companies and their employees to integrate access to personalized guidance, advice, and broader wealth services into the liquidity process. In addition, the partnership is expected to provide Cerity Partners' high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients with access to private market investments from the NPM platform.

Cerity Partners will integrate with NPM to offer private companies and their employees a comprehensive liquidity and financial planning experience, while reducing the administrative burden on finance and HR teams that can arise around liquidity events.

As part of the strategic partnership, Cerity Partners has also made an investment in NPM, with Michael Barry, Partner and Chief Growth Officer, joining NPM's board of directors.

As organizations stay private longer and increasingly provide secondary liquidity opportunities to their employees, the partnership grants Cerity Partners exclusive access to NPM's tender participants, which this year alone liquidated nearly $15 billion in assets. It also builds on Cerity Partners' private markets offering as investor demand accelerates, unlocking new pathways for its clients to access an expanded scope of hard-to-source, high-growth private company investments through NPM's secondary marketplace, SecondMarket.

"Our relationship with Nasdaq Private Market enhances Cerity Partners' ability to advise clients across the private market ecosystem," said Kurt Miscinski, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cerity Partners. "It also expands and deepens our services for corporations. We look forward to collaborating with NPM to support private companies and the wealth creation of their employees."

"Liquidity events are incredibly rewarding, yet they often raise complex financial questions for employees," said Tom Callahan, Chief Executive Officer of Nasdaq Private Market. "By joining forces with Cerity Partners, we're giving employees the personalized guidance at the moments they need it most, while helping companies deliver a more seamless and supportive liquidity experience. We couldn't ask for a better partner to bring deep expertise and high-quality service to our clients."

About Cerity Partners

Founded in 2009, Cerity Partners is a nationally recognized full-service wealth management firm serving high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals and their families, businesses and their leadership teams, and nonprofit organizations. Visit ceritypartners.com to learn more.

About Nasdaq Private Market

Nasdaq Private Market provides liquidity, investment, wealth and data solutions for private companies, employees, and investors throughout each stage of the pre-IPO lifecycle. Since inception over a decade ago, NPM has executed nearly $70 billion in transactional volume for 200,000+ individual eligible employee shareholders and investors across 775+ company-sponsored liquidity programs. Founded within Nasdaq, Inc. in 2013, today NPM is an independent company with strategic investments from Nasdaq, Allen & Company, Bank of America, BNP Paribas, Citi, DRW Venture Capital, Goldman Sachs, HiJoJo Partners, Morgan Stanley, UBS, and Wells Fargo. Learn more at www.nasdaqprivatemarket.com.

Disclosures and Disclaimers

NPM is not: (a) a registered exchange under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934; (b) a registered investment adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940; or (c) a financial or tax planner and does not offer legal or financial advice to any user of the NPM website or its services. Securities-related services are offered through NPM Securities, LLC, a registered broker-dealer and alternative trading system, and member FINRA/SIPC. Transactions in securities conducted through NPM Securities, LLC are not listed or traded on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC, nor are the securities subject to the same listing or qualification standards applicable to securities listed or traded on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC. Please find other important disclosures and disclaimers about NPM found here: https://www.nasdaqprivatemarket.com/disclosures-disclaim

