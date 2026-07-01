NEW YORK, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cerity Partners, a leading independent wealth management and advisory firm, today announced its merger with Cordant Wealth Partners, an Oregon-based Registered Investment Adviser specializing in financial planning and investment management. This partnership marks Cerity Partners' entry into Oregon, extending the firm's national footprint in the Pacific Northwest.

Cerity Partners Expands into Oregon After Merger with Cordant Wealth Partners

Founded and headquartered in Portland, Cordant Wealth Partners has built a distinct reputation serving tech industry employees and providing deep expertise in the complex financial landscape unique to tech compensation. This includes restricted stock units, employee stock purchase plans, deferred compensation, mega-backdoor Roth strategies, and equity diversification.

"Cordant Wealth Partners represents exactly the kind of firm we look for in a partner—deeply client-centric, fiduciary in everything they do, and genuinely expert in a niche that matters to a growing segment of high-net-worth clients," said Claire O'Keefe, Partner and Head of Partner Development at Cerity Partners. "Will, Isaac, and their team have built something truly special in Portland, and we couldn't be more excited to welcome them to the Cerity Partners family."

"Joining Cerity Partners is a transformative step for our team and our clients," said Isaac Presley, President and CEO at Cordant Wealth Partners. "Cerity Partners gives us the resources and expanded capabilities to serve all our clients at an even higher level. And for our clients who are navigating complex tech compensation and equity decisions, the expanded capabilities we now have access to are genuinely game-changing."

"We have always believed that our clients deserve the very best: the most sophisticated planning, the deepest expertise, and a team invested in their long-term success," said William Anfuso, Founder of Cordant Wealth Partners. "Cerity Partners gives us the resources to deliver all that and more."

About Cerity Partners

Founded in 2009, Cerity Partners is a nationally recognized wealth management firm serving high- and ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families, business owners, and institutions with comprehensive financial planning, investment, tax, and retirement solutions. Learn more at ceritypartners.com.

About Cordant Wealth Partners

Founded in 2010, Cordant Wealth Partners is a Portland, Oregon–based registered investment advisory firm specializing in holistic financial planning and wealth management. For more information, visit cordantwealth.com.

ECHELON Partners served as the exclusive financial advisor to Cordant Wealth Partners, and Katz Teller provided legal counsel.

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SOURCE Cerity Partners