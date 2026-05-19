Cerity Partners Ranked #1 on Barron's 2026 Top 100 Institutional Consulting Teams List

NEW YORK, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cerity Partners, a leading independent wealth management firm, announced today that its Retirement Plan Consulting practice has been ranked #1 on Barron's 2026 Top 100 Institutional Consulting Teams list.

The annual ranking recognizes leading teams that serve institutional clients such as retirement plans, pension funds, endowments, and foundations. Barron's evaluates firms using both quantitative and qualitative factors, including assets under management, revenue, client retention, industry experience, team composition, and overall practice quality.

"We are honored to be recognized by Barron's as the top institutional consulting team in America," said Tom Cohn, Partner and Chief Solutions Officer. "This distinction reflects the trust our clients place in us and the expertise, dedication, and disciplined guidance our Retirement Plan Consulting team brings to organizations across the country."

The top ranking on Barron's 2026 list underscores the strength of Cerity Partner's institutional consulting capabilities and its commitment to helping clients confidently navigate complex retirement plan responsibilities through a rigorous process, independent thinking, and a genuine focus on fiduciary outcomes.

For more, the full list is available online at barrons.com.

Award Disclosures:

The Barron's 2026 Top 100 Institutional Consulting Teams ranking was awarded in May 2026 based on data for the 12-month period ending December 31, 2025. Rankings are based on quantitative and qualitative criteria, including assets under management, revenue generated for the firm, client retention, industry experience, team composition, and compliance records. Neither Cerity Partners nor its employees paid a fee to obtain, use, or promote this ranking. The ranking is not indicative of future performance or of any one client's experience.

About Cerity Partners

Founded in 2009, Cerity Partners is a nationally recognized full-service wealth management firm serving high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals and their families, businesses and their leadership teams, and nonprofit organizations. Learn more at ceritypartners.com.

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SOURCE Cerity Partners