Cerity Partners Names Will Peng as Chief Innovation Officer

The appointment brings fintech entrepreneurship and AI expertise to support the firm's continued innovation and growth.

NEW YORK, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cerity Partners, a leading independent wealth management firm, today announced the appointment of Will Peng as its first Chief Innovation Officer. The hire reflects the firm's commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology and artificial intelligence to enhance its workflows and client experience as Cerity Partners experiences rapid growth.

Will Peng, Chief Innovation Officer at Cerity Partners

In his role as Chief Innovation Officer, Peng will focus on firmwide strategy to innovate Cerity Partners' service model, connect cross-functional expertise across the business, apply AI to build scalable workflows and capabilities, and strengthen the "CP Way" experience of clients, advisors, and colleagues as the firm continues to grow.

"As Cerity Partners continues to grow and evolve, bringing someone of Will's caliber to lead our innovation agenda is a defining moment for the firm," said Kevin Hilden, President of Cerity Partners. "His rare combination of entrepreneurial experience, fintech expertise, and deep understanding of AI positions him perfectly to accelerate how we deliver the CP Way for our clients, advisors, and colleagues. We are thrilled to welcome him to the partnership."

Peng brings a distinguished background as an entrepreneur, executive, and product leader. Most recently, he served as Founder and CEO of Northstar, a fintech company focused on helping more people access high-quality financial advice. Northstar built an employee financial wellness and advisory platform, partnering with leading employers including Workday, Airbnb, and Affirm.

Prior to founding Northstar, Peng was a Partner at Red Swan, an early-stage venture capital firm whose portfolio included Coinbase, Guideline, Hinge, Oscar Health, and Warby Parker. He is also an active advisor to technology executives and investor in technology companies.

Peng's appointment underscores Cerity Partners' continued investment in an entrepreneurial approach and bringing established talent and technology to support the firm's standing as a nationally recognized Registered Investment Adviser.

About Cerity Partners

Founded in 2009, Cerity Partners is a nationally recognized wealth management firm serving high- and ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families, business owners, and institutions with comprehensive financial planning, investment, tax, and retirement solutions. Learn more at ceritypartners.com.

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SOURCE Cerity Partners