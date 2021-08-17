Cerna Homecare Announces New Franchise Launch in Texas

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cerna Homecare, a five-star California and Texas based senior care provider, empowers franchisees to take ownership of their livelihoods, while improving the lives of seniors.

Cerna's new franchise launch is ripe for compassionate people seeking a secure future. Currently, an estimated 10,000 people turn 65 each day (the standard age for retirement) and Americans retiring daily has nearly doubled since the year 2000. According to Census forecasts, that daily number is set to reach nearly 12,000 people by 2031, ensuring a viable market and clientele for franchisees.

Cerna Homecare offers unique support services for the elderly and those in need of assistance. Cerna is unlike most home care agencies that focus on Activities of Daily Living (ADL) support and general assistance. In addition to ADL, Cerna practices a range of progressive techniques and stimulation helping people thrive - particularly those with cognitive impairments from neurodegenerative disorders. Cerna Homecare's multiple levels of care extend beyond what typical senior care providers do on a day-to-day basis.

With senior safety and aging in place of importance, Cerna Homecare has developed Assistance Now, a smart watch with fall detection and health monitoring. Franchise owners will discover this is an exciting and essential element to offer in Cerna's comprehensive range of services aimed to help elders stay in their homes.

Nick Payzant founded Cerna in 2008 when he recognized there was a real need for a higher quality of care. Nick observed unqualified caregivers and staff assigned to vulnerable people, which caused decline in care recipients, instead of progress. Progress is achieved by employing Cerna Homecare's differentiated levels of care; the level is determined by the individual's needs and condition.

One level of care is reserved for people losing independence requiring moderate to light assistance, while another level is assigned to those with specific and serious conditions. Serious conditions are physical and cognitive impairments resulting from general aging and/or neurodegenerative disorders.

"Cerna has built a strong infrastructure, a robust process for differentiated levels of care and a solid brand reputation over the last twelve years. Now is the time to grow through franchising," said Nick Payzant Founder and CEO. Together with strategic partner Kenny Burns, the decision to franchise Cerna's unique approach to senior care is a now a reality.

The senior care industry is not reliant on a good economy. This is great news for those burned by the last recession or the current pandemic that caused a surge in demand for home care services. "The senior care industry's biggest benefit, aside from financial security, is the good you are doing for seniors and their families – that is what makes you very proud of what you do," says Kenny Burns President Cerna Franchising.

Launching in Texas, the franchise opportunity is calling for candidates who care about people, their seniors and want to chart their own course with a winning formula. Every franchisee will gain operational, marketing, technical and healthcare insight through Cerna's support team which is included in the franchise offering. Strong organic web traffic, lead generation guidance, monthly training, and hiring practices are also included.

Cerna Homecare, with corporate offices in Irvine, CA and Plano TX, is a home care and nursing services company specializing in services for the elderly. Cerna has a comprehensive range of services to help elders stay in their homes.

