Ceros and Getty Images Announce Expanded Integration To Deliver Stunning Video Content

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceros, an experiential content creation platform , today announced that it has expanded its integration with Getty Images , a world leader in visual communications, to give designers and marketers the ability to tap into Getty Images' expansive collection of stock video through Ceros Studio.

The deal adds millions of Getty Images video clips to Ceros Studio's existing library of tens of millions of high quality Getty Images photographs, further dissolving the digital limits of creative expression for in-house marketing teams. By allowing designers to quickly find, add and edit videos and images without leaving the Ceros Studio, Ceros increases the speed and quality of creation and enhances marketers' freedom to test, create and publish digital concepts and experiences on the fly.

The new functionality is also in-line with Ceros' obsession with unlocking creativity in digital marketing, and as a byproduct, terminating the lingering era of standard-issue downloadable PDFs and copy-dense customer case studies. As the first and only platform that allows designers and marketers to launch immersive and visually stunning digital marketing campaigns to the web instantly, Ceros is dismantling traditional notions of what is achievable without months of custom creative agency work or developer talent.

Ceros Studio is used by marketers and designers across more than 400 leading enterprises, including Red Bull, United, Conde Nast, Universal, GE, Mastercard, Deloitte, Travel Leaders Group and CBRE. Marketing teams interested in adding the Getty integration to their Ceros subscription can easily do so by upgrading the Media Bundle within their existing Ceros account.

Comment:

"The physics of the early internet handicapped digital marketing creativity and we've been crawling out of that dark hole since. Marketers have woken up, though, because the Instagram and social feed era has made stunning visual experience and short-burst storytelling the status quo. There's no room anymore for static, copy-dense digital. Experience matters. And a better experience is exactly what we're helping designers and marketers deliver with an expanded Getty integration in Ceros Studio." — Simon Berg, CEO, Ceros

"Our premier content offering is a natural fit for Ceros' products," said Peter Orlowsky, Senior Vice President of Strategic Development, Getty Images. "We are excited to expand our partnership with Ceros and the addition of video will allow users to connect more deeply with their audiences."

About Ceros

Ceros is a cloud-based experiential content creation platform that empowers marketers and designers to create rich interactive content without code or traditional web development. The Ceros Studio is the only platform of its kind with the ability to produce creative content experiences at scale. Founded in 2013, Ceros has offices in New York and London and is used by many of the world's top brands. Learn more about Ceros at ceros.com and follow them online @cerosdotcom.

About Getty Images:

Getty Images is one of the most trusted and esteemed sources of visual content in the world, with over 300 million assets including photos , videos , and music , available through its industry-leading sites www.gettyimages.com and www.istock.com . The Getty Images website serves creative, business and media customers in nearly every country in the world and is the first-place people turn to discover, purchase and share powerful visual content from the world's best photographers and videographers. Getty Images works with over 250,000 contributors and hundreds of image partners to provide comprehensive coverage of more than 160,000 news , sport and entertainment events each year, impactful creative imagery to communicate any commercial concept and the world's deepest digital archive of historic photography .

Visit Getty Images at www.gettyimages.com to learn more about how the company is advancing the unique role of still and moving imagery in communication and business, enabling creative ideas to come to life. For company news and announcements, visit our Press Room, and for the stories and inspiration behind our content, visit gettyimages.creativeinsights.com . Find Getty Images on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, or download the Getty Images app where you can explore, save and share the world's best imagery.

Media Contact

Nate Hermes

646-828-9172

nate@hermesprgroup.com



SOURCE Ceros

Related Links

http://ceros.com

