CEROS ANNOUNCES ALISON LANGE ENGEL AS NEW CEO

NEW YORK, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After over a decade, Simon Berg, Founder & CEO of Ceros will be stepping down as CEO and serve as Board Director. In partnership with Simon and the Ceros Board, Alison Lange Engel is named Chief Executive Officer. Engel brings deep market and operational experience to Ceros previously holding executive level roles at LinkedIn, Greycroft, and Stripe. Throughout Engel's diverse career, she has helped build companies from the ground up, from early stage startups to post-IPO category leaders.

Prior to Ceros, Engel joined Stripe as the CMO at the Series D in 2016, before eventually becoming Partner at venture capital firm Greycroft, where she advised and invested in early and growth-stage founders. Through her role at Greycroft, Alison formed a relationship with Ceros and joined its Board, where she served as Director for over three years.

In 2011, Alison was recruited to LinkedIn pre-IPO to build the Marketing Solutions business, where she hired and led a Marketing team of more than 100 employees in 12 cities and helped grow revenue by 10x through the sale to Microsoft in 2016. Additionally, her accolades and resume include posts at Microsoft, Goldman Sachs, and startup Massive Inc. where she joined as employee 16 and led global marketing for the gaming platform, which was then sold to Microsoft in 2006.

As founder and CEO, Berg was responsible for growing Ceros from zero revenue to over $50M in ARR and 900+ enterprise customers across all sectors including Colliers, McKesson, McKinsey, Red Bull, Spencer Stuart, The Skimm, The Telegraph, Unispace, and Univision. Berg secured a $100 million strategic investment for Ceros in 2020 from Sumeru Equity Partners and existing investors including Grotech, StarVest and Greycroft. With over 30 years of experience in the tech, advertising and marketing industries, Berg is a creative entrepreneur, AI thought leader, and culture building expert. After he dropped out of school at just 16-years-old, Simon began working for a creative production agency, which served as a catalyst for his 20-year journey to CEO of the same agency: FMG (Now BORN Group). As CEO, Simon led the charge to sell the agency in order to build and grow Ceros, which he incubated while at FMG.

Berg said: "I'm beyond proud of what we've accomplished at Ceros, and excited to see what the next chapter of Ceros will be under Alison's capable leadership. I know that she will continue to position Ceros at the forefront of creativity and innovation. I'm thrilled to see how Ceros will continue to foster solutions that propel the mission of unlocking creativity forward."

Engel said: "I'm honored to succeed Simon and join the Ceros team. I've had the opportunity to work closely with Simon and the Ceros management team for the last few years, and he leaves Ceros in a strong position with great momentum. I look forward to working with the Board, Ceros management, and our dedicated team to deliver value for all of our customers, employees and stakeholders, and continuing to build on Simon's vision for a creative future with unlimited possibilities."

Sanjeet Mitra and George Kadifa, Sumeru Co-Founders and Ceros board directors said: "It's been a pleasure working with Alison these past several years at the board level, and we are sincerely excited to see her join as CEO. Simon and the Ceros team have built a great business that reimagined enterprise creativity and design. We look forward to collaborating with Alison, Simon and the Ceros team as they scale creativity and innovation."

Ceros is a content creation platform that helps you easily create digital experiences and content. Since its inception, Ceros has grown to hundreds of thousands of users and over 900 enterprise clients such as Colliers, Getty, McKesson, McKinsey, Pepsi, and Red Bull to name a few. For the last 12 years, Ceros has been used by designers and marketers in Fortune 500 businesses across all sectors including tech, healthcare, financial services, real estate, consulting, and entertainment to create digital content such as microsites, pitch decks, product demos, reports, and more.

