Ceros Announces Second Annual Power of Creativity

Design platform plans its yearly celebration of creativity with product updates, partnership announcements, special guests, and a bold vision for the company as a design leader.

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceros , the cloud-based interactive design platform, today announced its upcoming Power of Creativity event on September 27 at 1 p.m. ET. The Power of Creativity is an annual celebration of the creative spirit as Ceros unveils the transformative future of the company, announces updates and partnerships, and engages a group of visionary guests in a discussion of what drives inspiration and innovation.

What:

The Power of Creativity will include a keynote address from Ceros CEO Simon Berg , guest speaker Zack Onisko , CEO of Dribbble, as well as a panel of creative experts to explain how they find and foster creative inspiration. The event will also feature a performance from musical guest, Cautious Clay .

The Power of Creativity will announce Release 8, the latest version of Ceros that aims to transform the creative process through scalable tools, design upgrades, and new roles and permissions features that optimize workflow.

"We are excited to broadcast our 2nd annual Power of Creativity," Ceros CEO Simon Berg said. "It's another unique, high-energy event meant to educate and inspire the creative community on the power of creativity and Ceros' vision to harness that power like never before."

The event will also detail a new partnership with the non-profit Creative Ladder, whose CEO Dionna Dorsey Calloway is also a guest, as they work toward making creative careers more accessible to typically underrepresented populations.

Who:

Ceros CEO Simon Berg, Dribbble's Zack Onisko, Vimeo's Dan Garraway, Creative Ladder's Dionna Dorsey Calloway, designer Lauren Hom, and fashion designer Fabrice Tardieu discuss finding and fostering inspiration.

When:

September 27, 2022, 1 p.m. ET

Where:

Register for the event here .

About Ceros

Ceros is a cloud-based experiential content creation platform that empowers marketers and designers to create rich, interactive content without code or traditional web development. The Ceros Studio is the only platform of its kind with the ability to produce creative content experiences at scale. Founded in 2012, Ceros has offices in New York and London and is used by many of the world's top brands.

