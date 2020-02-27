Ceros Announces Speakers for Experience Matters 2020

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceros, an experiential content creation platform , today announced the first round of digital marketing experts, creatives and live performers to be featured at Experience Matters in New York City, May 13 and 14, 2020.

Experience Matters is a professional event designed to inspire, educate and empower forward-thinking digital marketers and boundary-pushing designers to craft better digital experiences with experiential content. Attendees will gather at the Knockdown Center in Queens, New York for a two-day immersion that will refresh and invigorate their creativity as well as equip them to take their renewed energy and knowledge to make tangible and practical changes to how they approach their work.

Experience Matters will feature nearly 30 digital marketing experts, creative practitioners, and live performers across a series of themed 'episodes,' with each speaker building upon the other to produce an unforgettable event experience.

Experience Matters presenters announced today include:

Kirstin Benson , VP Global Entertainment, Getty Images

, VP Global Entertainment, Getty Images Melanie Deziel , StoryFuel Founder and Author, "The Content Fuel Framework"

, StoryFuel Founder and Author, "The Content Fuel Framework" Irene Fong , Electric Violinist and Creative Director, Captivate NYC

, Electric Violinist and Creative Director, Captivate NYC Stephen Gates , Chief Design Evangelist, InVision

, Chief Design Evangelist, InVision Katie Martell , Marketing Truth-teller

, Marketing Truth-teller David Meerman Scott , International best-selling Author, "Fanocracy"

, International best-selling Author, "Fanocracy" Lee Odden , CEO & Co-founder, TopRank Marketing

, CEO & Co-founder, TopRank Marketing Som Puangladda, VP of Global Marketing, GumGum

Chris Schembra , Founder & Chief Question Asker, 7:47 Club

, Founder & Chief Question Asker, 7:47 Club Bonnie Siegler , Founder of Design Studio, Eight and a Half

, Founder of Design Studio, Eight and a Half Simon Berg , CEO and Founder, Ceros

, CEO and Founder, Ceros Ryan Brown , Head of Brand, Ceros

"I'm thrilled to be participating in Experience Matters 2020. This event brings together the people behind some of the most forward-thinking, passionate brands––and the experience is truly unlike any other conference out there," said Som Puangladda, VP of Global Marketing, GumGum.

Experience Matters is hosted by Ceros, whose experiential content creation platform is used by 400+ boundary-pushing brands across industries, including Discover, Wall Street Journal, CBRE, United Airlines, Baltimore Ravens, IBM. The event is open to all.

About Experience Matters

Experience Matters is an annual gathering of creatives, marketers, designers, illustrators, storytellers, content creators and technologists aimed at challenging what is possible. Hosted by Ceros, an experiential content creation platform, Experience Matters empowers attendees to re-enter their day-to-day work life with a refreshed creative perspective. For more information, visit experiencematters.ceros.com .

About Ceros

Ceros is a cloud-based experiential content creation platform that empowers marketers and designers to create rich, interactive content without code or traditional web development. The Ceros Studio is the only platform of its kind with the ability to produce creative content experiences at scale. Founded in 2012, Ceros has offices in New York and London and is used by many of the world's top brands. Learn more about Ceros at ceros.com and follow them online @cerosdotcom .

