Ceros Expands Leadership Team With New CFO Rob Bender

NEW YORK, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Experiential content creation platform Ceros today announced the hire of Rob Bender as Chief Financial Officer. Rob brings with him over twenty years of strategy, operations and finance experience across multiple industries, including financial technology, healthcareIT, media, consulting and manufacturing. He most recently served as Chief Executive Officer at healthcare technology company Salute Safety.

As CFO, Rob will oversee strategic financial planning and growth efforts across product, talent, geographies and industries serviced. Rob will also provide leadership, direction and management of Ceros' finance and accounting team and advise across HR and operations. He'll additionally play a lead role with external stakeholders, including investors and partners.

Prior to Salute Safety Systems, Rob spent 15 years as the CFO of financial technology company Axioma, where he touched aspects of finance, operations, legal, HR, strategy and business development. In that time, Rob helped the company scale from $1M to more than $40M in annual revenue as he oversaw Axioma's P&L, balance sheet and cash flow. Before Axioma, Rob led mergers & acquisitions for Primedia Enthusiast Group, a publisher of online and print properties. He also worked in product management and consulting roles at Deloitte Consulting and W.L. Gore & Associates (maker of Gore-Tex®). Rob holds a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from North Carolina State University and an MBA from Columbia Business School.

Rob's hire is a part of Ceros' strategic effort to manage the strong growth it has seen over the past few years. Ceros is used by marketers and designers across more than 400 leading enterprises, including Red Bull, United, Virgin Atlantic, Universal, GE, Mastercard, Bvlgari, Travel Leaders Group and CBRE. The company has raised $33.5M in venture financing to date, including its most recent $14M Series C round in February 2019.

"We're seeing a rapid uptick in adoption with forward thinking marketers and designers who understand that the future of digital is rooted in experience and how audiences, even B2B audiences, feel when they encounter brand content," said Simon Berg, Chief Executive Officer, Ceros. "We're only at the beginning of this trendline. Rob's seasoned leadership across high-growth companies and sectors is an ideal addition to our team at this time. He will help Ceros align operations with strategy as we prepare for long-term category leadership and customer growth."

About Ceros:

Ceros is a cloud-based experiential content creation platform that empowers marketers and designers to create rich interactive content without code or traditional web development. The Ceros Studio is the only platform of its kind with the ability to produce creative content experiences at scale. Founded in 2013, Ceros has offices in New York and London and is used by many of the world's top brands. Learn more about Ceros at ceros.com and follow them online @cerosdotcom.

