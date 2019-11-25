Ceros Expands Leadership Team With New Chief People Officer Jennifer Schwalb

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Experiential content creation platform Ceros today announced the hire of Jennifer Schwalb as Chief People Officer. Jennifer brings more than twenty years of experience leading and developing the human resources function at companies with creativity at their core, with deep expertise in tapping the full potential of employees across their entire experience, from recruiting and talent management to wellness, coaching and performance management. Prior to joining Ceros Jennifer was most recently Global Head of Talent and Human Resources at strategy and design consultancy, Redscout.

As CPO, Jennifer will develop the HR processes, systems and programs that will allow Ceros to grow while maintaining creativity as its driving force. She will provide leadership on strategy and implementation of foundational HR functions such as hiring and compliance, as well as provide strategic direction for initiatives that further Ceros culture, including diversity and inclusion initiatives. Jennifer not only brings Ceros extensive experience and leadership developing and expanding comprehensive HR functions at companies dedicated to creativity, she is also a certified coach who will apply her expertise toward counseling staff, management and the leadership team.

"Jennifer is incredibly well-steeped in the world of brand experience and we're supremely fortunate to have her joining us. We're bringing her in to help us continue building a culture that allows our employees to live our shared values - which is the source of inspiration and foundation of the brand we're creating at Ceros," said Simon Berg, Chief Executive Officer, Ceros. "Hiring Jennifer as Chief People Officer was a strategic decision rooted in a deeply felt understanding that she not only knows how to construct the HR function of a fast-growing company, she embodies our core values."

As the global head of talent and human resources at Redscout, Jennifer collaborated with the executive team to provide a comprehensive employee experience to staff across multiple offices. Previously, she served as the Director of Talent and Growth at the global branding agency CBX where she created and implemented strategic initiatives that directly impacted the core business. Jennifer built out the HR function of advertising agency Nitro USA, designing processes and procedures for the New York office and scaling them out to global offices before the company's acquisition by global advertising agency Sapient to form SapientNitro Group. Her extensive experience supporting staff and leadership in the creative and marketing field started with her work at the marketing and advertising agency Kirshenbaum Bond + Partners, where she held a leadership role developing the HR function, from evaluating staffing needs to implementing programming that supported employee morale.

Jennifer received her certificate in human resources management in 2000 and ICF Coaching Certification in 2016. She has a certificate in Human Resources Management from New York University School of Continuing Education and is a member of the Society for Human Resource Management. She received her Bachelors of Science in Hotel, Restaurant, and Institutional Management from Penn State University.

About Ceros

Ceros is a cloud-based experiential content creation platform that empowers marketers and designers to create rich interactive content without code or traditional web development. The Ceros Studio is the only platform of its kind with the ability to produce creative content experiences at scale. Founded in 2013, Ceros has offices in New York and London and is used by many of the world's top brands. Learn more about Ceros at ceros.com and follow them online @cerosdotcom.

